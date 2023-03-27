At least 16 killed in landslide in central Ecuador By Press Association March 27 2023, 6.15pm Share At least 16 killed in landslide in central Ecuador Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4256767/at-least-16-killed-in-landslide-in-central-ecuador/ Copy Link The landslide was caused by heavy rain (Dolores Ochoa/AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up At least 16 people were killed and 16 others injured when a massive landslide buried dozens of homes in an Andean community in central Ecuador, the country’s emergency response agency said on Monday. Ecuador’s risk management secretariat said seven people remain missing hours after the landslide on Sunday in Alausi, about 137 miles south of the capital, Quito. The agency estimated that 500 people and 163 homes were affected by the disaster, which also destroyed a portion of the Pan-American Highway. The landslide buried dozens of homes (Dolores Ochoa/AP) The governor of Chimborazo, Ivan Vinueza, told The Associated Press that some of the injured have been taken to area hospitals. He said residents and rescuers have been ordered to evacuate the area due to the imminent risk of new landslides. Residents told local media they heard tremors on the mountain before the landslide, which is estimated to be about 490 feet wide. Firefighters from half a dozen cities were sent to the area to help. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre 2 Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure 3 Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ 4 Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child 2 5 Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee 6 Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab… 7 Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee 8 Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big… 9 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site 6 10 Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new… More from The Courier Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to… Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton… Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife 'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag… Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 3 Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't… Editor's Picks Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big Brother house ‘Litter makes me anxious’: How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag at a time Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans growth after flood of business challenges Dundee’s Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can’t define Raith Rovers’ season Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ Most Commented 1 Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia 2 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 3 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 4 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 5 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 6 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 7 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster 8 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend 9 Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked twice by same dog 10 Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for the Bute House Agreement