Antonio Conte thanks those who shared his ‘passion’ at Tottenham following exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Antonio Conte thanks those who shared his ‘passion’ at Tottenham following exit

By Press Association
Antonio Conte left Tottenham by mutual consent (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte left Tottenham by mutual consent (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Antonio Conte has thanked Tottenham fans and those who shared his “passion” after his exit.

The Italian left Spurs by mutual consent on Sunday after 16 months in charge.

His departure came after he labelled his players ‘selfish’ after they lost a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Southampton earlier this month.

He wrote on Instagram: “Football is a passion. I would like to deeply thank everyone at Spurs who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach.

 

“A special thought to the fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it’s been unforgettable to hear them singing my name. Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future.”

Acting head coach Cristian Stellini was promoted from assistant following the departure of long-term confidant Conte.

Stellini had worked as Conte’s number two at Juventus and Inter Milan but has remained at the north London club and will be supported by Ryan Mason.

Conte’s brother Gianluca, who was a technical and analytics coach at Spurs, has departed alongside his sibling.

Meanwhile, Emerson Royal has added to Tottenham’s growing injury list, with the defender set for surgery on his knee.

The full-back suffered the issue during the closing stages of Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Morocco on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, the PA news agency understands.

Emerson will have surgery on Tuesday and faces a race against time to feature again for Spurs this season, with the Premier League due to finish on May 28.

It is the latest blow for Tottenham with Stellini faced with a lengthy list of absentees ahead of Monday’s trip to Everton.

Both Ben Davies and Richarlison suffered muscle problems in the dramatic draw at Southampton on March 18 and the Wales defender has been ruled out until May with a hamstring issue.

Richarlison’s injury is not as severe but he will miss out on an emotional Goodison Park return and target being back in action later in April.