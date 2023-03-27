Beavers reintroduced into Grade II* listed gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beavers reintroduced into Grade II* listed gardens

By Press Association
Trentham Gardens in Staffordshire is the latest estate to reintroduce a family of beavers (Elliot McCandless/PA)
Trentham Gardens in Staffordshire is the latest estate to reintroduce a family of beavers (Elliot McCandless/PA)

A family of beavers has been reintroduced into Grade II* listed gardens, where they are expected to help improve the biodiversity of the area.

Trentham Gardens, near Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, welcomed the native British species to its mile-long serpentine lake to join other wildlife such as kingfishers and water voles.

The beavers will largely be left alone to engineer their habitat, although certain trees, such as those recently planted, ornamentally valuable or used by birds for nesting and perching, will be protected with wire wrapping.

Visitors to the gardens, designed in 1759 by Capability Brown, will be able to see the beavers at work from footpaths that run through the enclosure.

Carol Adams, Trentham’s head of horticulture and biodiversity, said: “This is such an amazing opportunity to establish a keystone species back into a historic landscape. It will be fascinating to see how the beavers respond to their ready-made 69-acre beaver pond.

“Our team have been preparing for this new collaborative approach to estate management, from carrying out natural coppicing of lakeside trees and shrubs to cultivating and grazing of the lake plantings and adjacent meadows. We can’t wait to start seeing a unique range of habitat features, such as dams, lodges, channels and beaver pools.”

Eurasian beavers fell and coppice trees, channel, burrow and build dams to create areas of greater water depth and are known as a keystone species because their work allows other wetland species to thrive, while their dams help to reduce flooding and keep more water present in times of drought.

They were hunted to extinction around 400 years ago for their fur, meat and a secretion used in perfumes but are now classed as a European protected species and recognised as native.

There are around 30 beaver enclosures in the UK, according to the Beaver Trust, which is collaborating with Trentham on the project.

Trentham Gardens
The serpentine lake at Trentham Gardens is already home to herons, cormorants, kingfishers and water voles (Trentham/PA)

Scientists see healthy wetlands as being crucial to both the climate and biodiversity crises because of their ability to store carbon through plant growth while, as an ecosystem, they contain 40% of the world’s biodiversity, the UN has said.

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, head of restoration at the Beaver Trust, said: “There is no doubt historically beavers existed throughout British freshwater landscapes until their extinction by humans.

“Beavers may not have known Capability Brown but will certainly benefit from his efforts. Humans have undoubtedly drastically modified these landscapes since the beavers’ last presence but what we see time and time again is the remarkable ability of this animal to return and fit back in.”

Alastair Budd, senior director of the Trentham Estate, said: “Our work at Trentham will establish a unique and special place for the public to engage and learn more about the species and their vital role.

“Beavers are one of the most important species in our habitats and we want to help visitors to understand why this once-extinct UK native should be back in the English countryside, helping to restore our ecosystems and mitigate the impact of climate change.”

