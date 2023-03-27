Hundreds join protest against migration Bill outside Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds join protest against migration Bill outside Parliament

By Press Association
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Hundreds of people gathered outside the House of Commons on Monday evening to protest against the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill.

The demonstration, organised by the campaign group Stand Up To Racism, took place in Parliament Square as MPs debated the legislation inside the chamber.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn MP spoke to protesters alongside four members of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs.

Representatives of trade unions including the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) – which represents civil servants including Border Force workers – Unite, Unison and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association addressed demonstrators alongside representatives of charity Care4Calais, the Jewish Socialist Group and the Stop the War Coalition.

In between speeches protesters chanted “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!” and “Brick by brick, wall by wall, racist borders have to fall”.

Banners handed out by the Socialist Workers Party read “open the borders, no deportations” while Stand Up To Racism banners said “Braverman out now”.

Speakers spoke in favour of an amendment to the proposed legislation which would create safe routes for people to seek asylum in the UK.

Some speakers appeared to express support for fully open borders while others claimed racism was a factor in the Government’s decision to welcome Ukrainian refugees and send others from the Middle East, Asia and Africa to Rwanda.

Mr Corbyn told demonstrators the Bill “is illegal, will imprison children, will deport people to Rwanda, will imprison people who have sought a place of safety”.

He added that it will be hugely expensive and do little more than create “salacious headlines” claiming migrants and refugees are an “invading army”.

Beth Winter MP, who represents Cynon Valley in South Wales, said the UK “should welcome every single human being who comes to our shores”.

Bell Riberio-Addy, who represents Streatham, said France is not always a “safe country” for people arriving in small boats to return to.

She told demonstrators: “I went to Calais a few months ago and I can tell you Calais is anything but safe. Barbed wire fences, guards who destroy people’s tents every single night, people who move people along as though they were animals.”

She also said the UK accepts fewer refugees than other European countries and that Home Secretary Suella Braverman cannot name a single legal route for asylum seekers to enter the UK when she claims they exist.

Dawn Butler, who represents Brent Central, said the Government wants to “lock up” pregnant women and children with the new law.

Illegal Migration Bill
Labour MP Dawn Butler (centre) joins the demonstrators (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Richard Burgon, who sits for Leeds East, said he had never seen a Bill “so vile, so sick, so disgusting, so immoral, so depraved” before Parliament in his lifetime.

PCS deputy president Martin Cavanagh said the Government was “sending people to their deaths” with its earlier “pushback” policy on Channel boats, adding: “It was racist, it was abhorrent and it was murder.”

He said he is “very proud” of the way union members working for Border Force responded to that policy.

He added they “didn’t just sit there and accept it, they didn’t just say, ‘we’ve got to implement this, it’s nothing to do with us’ – they were clear they were not going to implement that, they were not going to take it”.

Stand Up To Racism co-convenor Wayman Bennett told the PA news agency before the protest: “We are shocked and concerned the Government is talking about breaking international law.

“This is normally reserved for international pariahs, not the original signers of the Convention (on Human Rights).

“There are no safe and legal ways of claiming asylum for the vast majority of refugees and we know this because the majority of people who ask for refugee status have received it even if they have come on boats.

“It is not illegal to claim asylum, it is a right to claim asylum.”

Pete Firmin, 73, travelled from Kilburn in north-west London to Westminster to attend the demonstration.

He said: “The proposal to send everybody to Rwanda without processing any claims at all is just inhuman.

“The protest will achieve very little, unfortunately, because the Government has a large majority, but it is important to show our opposition.

“For the Labour Party to oppose it solely on the basis of not thinking it will work is not good enough.”

