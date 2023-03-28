Former pupil kills six in shooting at Nashville school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former pupil kills six in shooting at Nashville school

By Press Association
The latest fatal shooting at an elementary school in the United States was carried out by a 28-year-old former pupil, according to police. (John Amis/AP)
The latest shooting at an elementary school in the United States which killed three children and three adults was carried out by a 28-year-old former pupil, according to police.

Police named the gunwoman as Audrey Hale, who they said was transgender and carried out the attack after drawing a detailed map of The Covenant School in Nashville and conducting surveillance of the building.

The victims were identified as nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, as well as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

The website of The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists Katherine Koonce as the head of the school since July 2016.

Cynthia Peak was a substitute teacher and Mike Hill was a custodian, according to investigators.

The suspect was fatally shot by police 14 minutes after the initial emergency call was made.

Metropolitan Nashville Police chief John Drake did not give a specific motive but gave chilling examples of the planning for the attack.

A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP)
“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident,” he said.

“We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

He told NBC News investigators believe Hale had “some resentment for having to go to that school”.

Police said Hale gained entry by firing into glass doors and was armed with two “assault-style” weapons as well as a handgun, two of which were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area.

They added a search of Hale’s home turned up a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and other unspecified evidence.

Pupils held hands as they walked to school buses, which drove them to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents.

Rachel Dibble, who was at the church as families found their children, described the scene as everyone being in “complete shock”.

“People were involuntarily trembling,” she said. “The children … started their morning in their cute little uniforms, they probably had some Froot Loops and now their whole lives changed today.”

Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden called the shooting a “family’s worst nightmare” and implored Congress again to pass a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons.

Children from The Covenant School are taken to the Woodmont Baptist Church after the shooting at their school (Jonathan Mattise/AP)

“It’s ripping at the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of this nation,” he said.

The president ordered the US flag to be flown at half-mast on all federal buildings and spoke to Tennessee governor Bill Lee and Nashville mayor John Cooper about the shooting, officials said.

Founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church — which is affiliated with the conservative evangelical Presbyterian Church in America — The Covenant School is located in the affluent Green Hills neighbourhood just south of downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake speaks to the media (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP)
The school has about 200 pupils from pre-school through sixth grade, as well as roughly 50 staff members.

A statement from the school said: “Our community is heartbroken.

“We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church.

“We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing.”

