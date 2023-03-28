Russia fires anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan attack simulation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russia has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The Russian defence ministry said that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 60 miles away.

A spokesman said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose Nato reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It said the exercise took place in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan but did not give more precise coordinates.

Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

The gulf borders the Russian Pacific Fleet headquarters at Fokino and is about 430 miles from Japan’s northern Hokkaido Island.

Japan does not plan to lodge a protest to Russia over the missile exercise, said Tasuku Matsuki, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official, noting that its location is considered Russian coast although it is facing the water between the two countries.

“On the whole, Japan is concerned about Russia’s increasing military activities around the Japanese coasts and watching them with great interest,” Mr Matsuki said.

He said Russia has conducted missile drills in that area in the past and issued maritime advisories ahead of tests.

Russian nuclear-capable Tu-95 bombers flew over the Sea of Japan for several hours last week.

In September, Japan protested over multinational military exercises on the Russian-held Kuril Islands — some of which are claimed by Japan — and expressed concern about Russian and Chinese warships conducting shooting drills in the Sea of Japan.

Russia also tested submarine-launched missiles in the Sea of Japan last year.