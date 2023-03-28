Bianca Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair after suffering ankle injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bianca Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair after suffering ankle injury

By Press Association
Bianca Andreescu was injured during her fourth-round clash in Miami (Jim Rassol/AP)
Bianca Andreescu was injured during her fourth-round clash in Miami (Jim Rassol/AP)

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu screamed in pain and left the court in a wheelchair after suffering a serious-looking ankle injury at the Miami Open.

The Canadian had been showing some of her best form since lifting her maiden grand slam title in New York in 2019 having struggled with injuries and mental health issues.

But she fell to the court during the third game of the second set of her fourth-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova in Florida sobbing and shrieking.

After receiving treatment, Andreescu, who was 2-0 up in the second set having lost the opener on a tie-break, was taken off court in a wheelchair and must now hope the injury is not as bad as it appeared.

Alexandrova said on wtatennis.com: “I’m just really sorry that it happened to (Andreescu). Seeing her on the court in so much pain, it’s just painful to watch. You cannot help, you just can do nothing, which is terrible. I’m wishing for her a speedy recovery.”

There could be a repeat of the Indian Wells final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka, with both easing into the quarter-finals.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka took on Barbora Krejcikova for a third straight tournament and moved ahead in the head-to-head with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory.

Rybakina’s pursuit of the Sunshine Double, meanwhile, continued with a 6-4 6-3 win against Belgian Elise Mertens, her 11th straight victory.

American number one Jessica Pegula continued to make the most of home advantage as she saw off Magda Linette.

Pegula lives about 30 minutes north of Hard Rock Stadium – driving to the venue each day – and she recovered from 2-5 down in the second set to clinch a 6-1 7-5 victory.

“I love playing on this court, being at home in Florida, in a football stadium, it is just great all round,” Pegula, whose family own the Buffalo Bills, said in her courtside interview, broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

“She is a really good competitor and was not going to let me win easily.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates
Aryna Sabalenka was in strong form in Miami (Jim Rassol/AP)

“She picked up her level a bit (in the second set) and mine started to drop, then I started to be more aggressive and got into a rhythm again and was able to reel off some games.”

Pegula goes on to face Russian Anastasia Potapova, the world number 26, who beat China’s Qinwen Zheng 6-4 7-6 (4). The pair met in the third round at Indian Wells, where Pegula came through in three sets.

Italy’s Martina Trevisan also progressed in straight sets after seeing off 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3, while Romanian Sorana Cirstea beat Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (3) 6-4 to book her quarter-final spot.

Elsewhere, it took two hours for two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova to overcome Varvara Gracheva 7-5 7-6.

