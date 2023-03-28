Police officer’s alleged killer appears at the Old Bailey By Press Association March 28 2023, 11.29am Share Police officer’s alleged killer appears at the Old Bailey Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4257988/police-officers-alleged-killer-appears-at-the-old-bailey/ Copy Link Undated handout file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Sergeant Matt Ratana. Louis de Zoysa accused of murdering the Met police officer inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. The 25-year-old was not required to enter any plea during a court appearance on Friday, which heard that his trial, lasting up to three weeks, will start on June 6. Issue date: Friday November 18, 2022. A man accused of shooting dead a police officer while handcuffed inside a police station has appeared at the Old Bailey. Louis De Zoysa, 25, allegedly killed Metropolitan Police custody sergeant Matt Ratana in the early hours of September 25 2020. De Zoysa is said to have discharging four bullets in a holding cell at Croydon Custody Centre, hitting Sgt Ratana and also injuring himself. Sgt Ratana, 54, died from a wound to the chest. On Tuesday, De Zoysa, formerly from Banstead, Surrey, appeared at the Old Bailey via a video link from custody. The hearing took place at the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA) The defendant was in a wheelchair, wore a fawn-coloured turtleneck sweater and had his right arm in a blue sling. Asked to confirm his name, De Zoysa wrote it down on a white board using his left hand and held it up to the screen. He was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murder, possession of prohibited firearms and possession of firearms and ammunition without a certificate. Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a further hearing for April 24 at Northampton Crown Court and remanded the defendant into custody. De Zoysa faces a three-week trial from June 6 also at Northampton Crown Court. 