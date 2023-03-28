Olivia case defendant is ‘hated’ but not guilty, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia case defendant is ‘hated’ but not guilty, court told

By Press Association
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Thomas Cashman (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Thomas Cashman (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is “probably one of the most hated people in the country”, his barrister has told a court.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is charged with shooting the schoolgirl and injuring her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, after chasing convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, at about 10pm last August 22.

In his closing speech, John Cooper KC, defending, accused the prosecution of having the “temerity” to suggest the defendant was trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the jury.

He said: “The suggestions are easy to make because the defendant is sitting in the dock, the only person there, probably one of the most hated people in the country.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family/PA)

During his evidence at Manchester Crown Court, Cashman told the jury he was a “high-level” cannabis dealer in the Dovecot area.

Mr Cooper said: “I’m not putting Cashman to you as an angel, far from it.

“I don’t necessarily even have to like the guy, neither do you.

“We’ll never talk again after this trial, we’re not mates.

“It’s a matter of doing my job and you doing your job.”

Mr Cooper said the family of Nee, the intended target of the shooting, “had their enemies” and there were other people who wanted him dead.

He said: “When Tommy Cashman says to you ‘it wasn’t me’, it therefore must have been someone else, that’s not pie in the sky, we submit, it’s based on fact.”

He said a woman who claimed Cashman came to her house after the shooting where she heard him say he had “done Joey” was telling “downright lies”.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Thomas Cashman is on trial in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Cooper said the defendant had a “sordid relationship” with the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, but was “never ever” going to leave his fiancee Kayleeanne Sweeney for her.

He said: “He was never going to play any meaningful part in her life, that obviously was not what she wanted to hear.”

Closing his speech, Mr Cooper said: “The defence have done their best now to show you the evidence for what it is.

“We ask you to carefully look at it and to conclude that on all counts this defendant is not guilty.”

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies murdering Olivia, the attempted murder of Mr Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

