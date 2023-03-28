Former Castle Howard boss died after ‘being prescribed too much insulin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Castle Howard boss died after ‘being prescribed too much insulin’

By Press Association
Mr Howard had been the custodian of Castle Howard – the backdrop to films and the hit TV shows Bridgerton and Brideshead Revisited – and ran the house for 30 years (PA)
Mr Howard had been the custodian of Castle Howard – the backdrop to films and the hit TV shows Bridgerton and Brideshead Revisited – and ran the house for 30 years (PA)

A disgraced aristocrat whose family runs the stately home Castle Howard died days after being given excess insulin in hospital, an inquest has heard.

Simon Howard, 66, died at York Hospital on February 27 last year, with an inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, told he had “unstable diabetes” and epilepsy.

Hospitals bosses have offered his family an apology.

Months before his death, in November 2021, Mr Howard received an absolute discharge at York Crown Court after a jury found he indecently assaulted a young girl in 1984 but was unfit to stand trial due to a brain injury he suffered in a fall in 2020.

He was taken to York Hospital on February 15 2022 after a suspected stroke and prescribed medicine containing 24 units of insulin in the morning and 30 in the evening before being discharged the next day.

The family’s personal assistant, Christine Sadler, who helped Mr Howard with his medication, told the inquest that only weeks previously his usual dose at home had been 18 units in the morning and the same in the evening.

North Yorkshire assistant coroner Sarah Watson said it was unclear how the discrepancy in the amount of insulin prescribed came about, particularly as a phone call was made from the hospital to Ms Sadler to check with her.

When a member of the pharmacy team queried the amount, an unnamed doctor overruled the question.

Father-of-two Mr Howard, a managing director of the firm running Castle Howard and who was married to Rebecca, was discharged and prescribed with the higher insulin dose to continue taking.

He was found unconscious at home on February 19 after suffering hypoglycemic encepthalophy – extremely low blood sugar levels – and never recovered, dying in hospital on February 27.

The coroner gave a narrative conclusion, saying Mr Howard died “as a consequence of the recognised exacerbating effects of excess insulin administration on pre-existing naturally occurring disease, and brain injury following a fall”.

The inquest was told Mr Howard was possibly “intoxicated” when he fell down the stairs at his home in 2020, was found by his son, taken to hospital and left permanently brain damaged.

Mr Howard had been the custodian of Castle Howard – the backdrop to films and the hit TV shows Bridgerton and Brideshead Revisited – and ran the house for 30 years.

But, after a family disagreement, he moved out of the stately home and was living nearby in Welham Hall.

After the inquest, his loved ones released a statement saying they had been anxious to learn what had happened to him.

Mrs Howard said: “I am grateful to the coroner for answering some of the questions we had about the circumstances of Simon’s death.

“Simon was far from being a well man – he suffered traumatic brain injuries from a fall downstairs at home in early 2020, he had recently had a suspected stroke and was struggling to manage his Type 1 diabetes – but when he was admitted to hospital, none of us imagined that he wouldn’t be coming home.

“At least now we have a better understanding of what happened.”

The Howards of Castle Howard are descended from a younger son of the ninth earl of Carlisle.

After the inquest, a spokesman for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We sincerely regret the circumstances of Mr Howard’s death and we apologise unreservedly to his family.

“We take situations such as the events surrounding Mr Howard’s death extremely seriously and all incidents of this nature are investigated thoroughly to prevent the likelihood of similar incidents happening again.

“This investigation resulted in significant learning and important changes, with new guidance and protocols for all staff in our hospitals, which have since been implemented.”

