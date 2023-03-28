Former head of NHS trust found to have ‘toxic’ work culture to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former head of NHS trust found to have ‘toxic’ work culture to retire

By Press Association
Prof Dave Rosser is to retire, it was announced (Rui Vieira/PA)
Prof Dave Rosser is to retire, it was announced (Rui Vieira/PA)

A health chief who previously ran an NHS trust found to have a “toxic atmosphere” of bullying is to retire, it has been announced.

Professor David Rosser was chief executive of the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust from September 2018 until December 2022, when he left to become the region’s strategic director for digital health and care.

The announcement that he is to retire comes on the day a report into UHB uncovered a “corrosive” staff culture, including accusations that Prof Rosser was “overzealous” in his leadership style.

A spokesperson for the NHS Birmingham and Solihull Integrated Care Board said: “Dave Rosser has taken the decision to retire and will therefore no longer be continuing in his role as director for digital health and care.”

Prof Rosser was appointed as deputy chief executive in April 2018 after the merger of UHB with the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust and led it through the coronavirus pandemic.

But it was placed under review at the end of last year following concerns of a “hypercritical” working environment being raised after the death of a junior doctor, Dr Vaishnavi Kumar, which was highlighted in a BBC Newsnight programme last December.

The review into UHB, released on Tuesday and led by Prof Michael Bewick, is the first of three reports into patient safety, governance and culture at the trust after accusations that it was “mafia-like” and that staff feared reprisals for speaking out, claims the trust denied.

The report said that following Prof Rosser’s appointment as executive medical director and deputy chief executive in April 2018, and his appointment as chief executive in September 2018, the culture of the trust seemed to “evolve further” to one that lacked “kindness and empathy”.

The report said: “The culture of UHB appeared to evolve further, characterised by a no-nonsense approach to failure, and resulted in decisions on service change, disciplinary issues and performance.

“Feedback from a specific diaspora of those who felt aggrieved described the newly emergent senior management style as dictatorial and overzealous.

“More generally from our other interviews, the style was seen as robust and often lacking kindness and empathy.

“We received substantial evidence of how these behaviours affected significant numbers of staff included in the review and how certain specialties deteriorated as a result.

“There were also examples of high-performing specialties and the picture of performance across all departments is complex.”

The review has made 17 recommendations, which the trust’s new chief executive, Jonathan Brotherton, said it fully accepted.

The reports on governance and culture are due in the summer, with the trust announcing the appointment of four new non-executive directors and two associate non-executive directors to its board last week.

Prof Rosser has been approached for comment through the Birmingham and Solihull ICB.

