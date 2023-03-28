World-first child research hub in London will support Ukraine war victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

World-first child research hub in London will support Ukraine war victims

By Press Association
A researcher demonstrates a machine used to stress test prosthetics during the launch of the world’s first hub for child blast injury research (James Manning/PA)
A researcher demonstrates a machine used to stress test prosthetics during the launch of the world’s first hub for child blast injury research (James Manning/PA)

The world’s first hub for child blast injury research has been opened in London – with an immediate focus on providing support to victims in Ukraine.

The Centre For Paediatric Blast Injury Studies, a partnership between Imperial College London and Save The Children, will particularly focus on reducing pain in children with limb loss and developing new prosthetics.

Almost 1,000 recorded civilian casualties among children in Ukraine have been caused by explosive weapons, with actual numbers expected to be considerably higher.

More than 250,000 explosive devices have already been removed and destroyed since the conflict began last February.

Anthony Bull, centre director and professor of musculoskeletal mechanics at Imperial College London, said: “Children are not just small adults, they’re small human beings who have a very different physiology, very different behaviour, so they get influenced in a significantly different way than adults by blast injury.

“Medics are doing a brilliant job of learning how to treat children immediately, saving their lives. But what they don’t know is how their first medical intervention might influence their long-term outcome.”

Imperial College’s new Centre for Paediatric Blast Injury Studies
Professor Anthony Bull talks to the media during the launch of the world’s first hub for child blast injury research at Imperial College’s new Centre For Paediatric Blast Injury Studies at the London university’s White City campus (James Manning/PA)

Professor Bull said the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is “very sad” but the scope for research in the medical area is huge.

He added: “This is a conflict that’s happening in a country that had a fairly well-developed healthcare system already.

“We have the opportunity to interact with individuals who are at the forefront of civilian medical practice and help them and learn from them.

“I’m hopeful that devices, technologies, medical interventions that have been designed, developed, learnt, developed here will be used in the field. And we think that’s going to happen, of course.”

The centre, located at the university’s White City campus, will fund research students over a four-year period and includes advanced technology such as motion capture and musculoskeletal modelling.

Some prosthetics from previous projects are already being used in former conflict zones such as Cambodia.

Dr Andriy Dvorakevych, a leading surgeon at Lviv City Children’s Clinical Hospital in western Ukraine, said: “We don’t have similar research and learning centres in Ukraine and we’re very hopeful that the Unbroken centre, recently set up in Ukraine to respond to urgent medical needs, will collaborate and have partnership with Save The Children and Imperial College London to exchange and to learn.

Imperial College’s new Centre for Paediatric Blast Injury Studies
Dr Andriy Dvorakevych (James Manning/PA)

“We will also share whatever we have learnt on the ground in Ukraine. We’re ready to contribute to research here in the UK.”

Dr Dvorakevych, who had no experience in military trauma before the war, now specialises in amputation and pain management and said around 350 severely wounded children have been treated at his hospital.

He said he hopes the research centre will allow Unbroken to become self-sufficient, with current needs unable to meet demand.

He said: “The main purpose is to treat and rehabilitate patients from Ukraine in Ukraine.

“Right now, there is no prosthetics facilities and technology in Ukraine. That’s why all patients who need prosthetic assistance must go to other countries in Europe.”

Imperial College and Save The Children have worked together since 2019, bringing together a community of medical specialists, humanitarians and academics and developing the first field manual on paediatric blast injury.

Sonia Khush, Ukraine country director at Save The Children, said: “This partnership is going to be hugely beneficial to children in Ukraine, not to mention children caught up in conflicts around the world.

“It’s going to impart that knowledge to Ukrainian doctors on the frontline who are not only supporting adults, but also children, and I think it’s probably going to save a lot of Ukrainian children’s lives.”

Imperial College’s new Centre for Paediatric Blast Injury Studies
Save The Children’s country director for Ukraine Sonia Khush (James Manning/PA)

She added: “Save The Children does work with some fantastic Ukrainian organisations that are doing life-saving medical treatment. We also work with organisations that support children with disabilities.

“So in both those aspects there’s going to be a lot of valuable knowledge that those doctors and paediatricians and physiotherapist can all benefit from.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
A researcher demonstrates a machine used to stress test prosthetics during the launch of the world’s first hub for child blast injury research (James Manning/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
A researcher demonstrates a machine used to stress test prosthetics during the launch of the world’s first hub for child blast injury research (James Manning/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented