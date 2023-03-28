Murder suspect son of billionaire speaks about death of student in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder suspect son of billionaire speaks about death of student in London

By Press Association
Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, was found dead among rubble in a basement in Great Portland Street, Westminster (Handout/PA)
Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, was found dead among rubble in a basement in Great Portland Street, Westminster (Handout/PA)

The son of a billionaire suspected of murdering a Norwegian student in London 15 years ago has said the incident was a “sex accident gone wrong”.

Farouk Abdulhak is accused of the rape and murder of Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, in Mayfair in March 2008.

He fled to Yemen via Egypt in the hours after her death, and despite efforts by Martine’s family and the UK and Norwegian authorities, he has not returned to Britain to face the charges.

Martine Vik Magnussen murder
Martine Vik Magnussen graduating from college in Oslo aged 18 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In a text message to Nawal Al-Maghafi, BBC News Arabic special correspondent, Abdulhak said: “It was just an accident. Nothing nefarious.

“Just a sex accident gone wrong.”

He continued: “No-one knows because I could barely piece together what happened.”

When the journalist asked him why, he replied: “Cocaine.”

Abdulhak told Ms Al-Maghafi: “Trust me I’m legally (expletive)”.

He said this was due to “leaving the country and the body was moved”.

After the journalist asked him why he moved the body, Abdulhak replied: “I don’t remember.”

She asked him if he had thought about handing himself in, and he said lawyers had advised him not to as he would now “serve the harshest sentence”.

Abdulhak told her it was “too late”.

Martine Vik Magnussen death
Farouk Abdulhak (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Abdulhak is the son of the late billionaire Shaher Abdulhak, who was known as the king of sugar because the source of part of his fortune was the soft drinks industry.

The accused was friends with Ms Magnussen, who was studying at Regent’s Business School and had just come top of her class when she died.

A group of students were out celebrating finishing their end-of-term exams at the Maddox nightclub in Mayfair on March 14 2008, but Ms Magnussen vanished, and her body was found two days later in the basement area of flats where Abdulhak lived.

During an initial phone call conversation, Abdulhak told Ms Al-Maghafi he does not know what answers Ms Magnussen’s family want to hear.

“Nothing’s going to bring their daughter back,” he said, adding: “There’s nothing that’s going to be able to change what happened.”

Martine Vik Magnussen death
Odd Petter Magnussen (James Manning/PA)

When he was asked about the possibility of coming back, Abdulhak said: “It’s too cold there. I don’t like the weather.”

The dead woman’s father, Odd Petter Magnussen, said listening to the phone recording made him “furious”.

Mr Magnussen said of Abdulhak: “He has no empathy, obviously, with our family, and he doesn’t show any sort of remorse or anything.”

Asked what he would say to Abdulhak, Mr Magnussen said: “Go back to the UK. Tell what happened to Martine. Because not only Martine deserves that, but also our family.

“The only right thing to do here would be, of course, to give us some sort of closure to the case, but also yourself.”

Murder In Mayfair, a documentary of the investigation by BBC News Arabic and BBC Current Affairs, will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday at 9pm.

Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
