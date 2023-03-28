Usain Bolt feels athletics is ‘missing a superstar’ who can excite crowds again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Usain Bolt feels athletics is ‘missing a superstar’ who can excite crowds again

By Press Association
Usain Bolt receives the 100m gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)
Usain Bolt receives the 100m gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

Usain Bolt believes athletics needs a shake-up to make it more exciting for fans of a sport that has been “missing a superstar” since he hung up his spikes.

The fastest man in history captured the world’s attention during his stunning, medal-laden sprint career, winning 100m and 200m gold at every World Championships and Olympics between 2009 and 2016.

Nobody looks likely to break Bolt’s world records over those distances any time soon, nor does anyone look able to fill the void left by the Jamaican superstar and showman.

But the 36-year-old, who retired in 2017, believes athletics can thrive if tweaks are made to ensure it is more attractive and exciting.

Usain Bolt transcended athletics during his record-breaking career
Usain Bolt transcended athletics during his record-breaking career (Yui Mok/PA)

“I think the sport now is maybe just missing a superstar,” Bolt told the PA news agency.

“I mean, when I left people were looking for the next person who is going to step up and really shine and stand out. I think that’s what the sport is missing right now.

“I think also we’ve talked about it for years that the sport needs to change the way it’s set up but that’s for next time because I think we need to make it a lot more exciting.

“I think that’s a problem with track and field. It’s not as exciting so people don’t want to watch.

“So, if you don’t have a superstar that stands out like I did, then it’s going to be hard to draw the big crowds and draw that attention that you want.”

US sprint great Michael Johnson recently tweeted that the number of fans who love athletics is “shrinking”, highlighting the need for better storytelling and marketing.

Bolt believes the sport “needs to be changed a little bit” and “adjusted” so people can be “excited and enjoy watching the meets and stuff”.

“We have talked about it for many years, but nothing has happened,” he said. “But I can’t do by myself, so hopefully the IAAF (now known as World Athletics) will look into it and change a few things.”

While attempts to make the sport more engaging are needed, there will be guaranteed eyeballs on athletics when the Olympics takes place in Paris 16 months from now.

It was a Jamaica 1-2-3 in the women's 100m final at the Tokyo Games
It was a Jamaican 1-2-3 in the women’s 100m final at the Tokyo Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

This summer’s World Championship in Budapest comes before that, with Bolt excited by some of the talent in the men’s and women’s 100m.

“The girls are spectacular – they’ve really kept the Jamaica flag flying high,” he said of the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who completed a Jamaican 1-2-3 at the Worlds last year.

“For me, that’s so exciting to see. I believe in the girls, and they will continue to do great stuff. Without a doubt.

“They really are hungry and I’m just hoping the guys will step up come the next Olympics and really shine.”

On the men’s side, Bolt – who has signed up to play in Soccer Aid for UNICEF on June 11 – said: “I think Fred Kerley is one that’s really stepped up from the 400m and really dominated the 100m. I think he’s going to be great.

“There’s a young kid from Jamaica called Oblique (Seville). He works with my coach. He’s coming up, he’s really young and he has a bright future ahead.

“He came fourth in the World Championship last year so, for me, those are the two that I am really watching him to see where they’re going to go.”

:: Tickets for Soccer Aid For UNICEF are on sale now via www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets with a family of four able to attend for just £60 – two adults and two children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Usain Bolt receives the 100m gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Usain Bolt receives the 100m gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented