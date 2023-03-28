‘Lifeline’ treatment for asthma patients to be given the green light for NHS use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lifeline’ treatment for asthma patients to be given the green light for NHS use

By Press Association
A new treatment for severe asthma is to be approved for NHS use (PA)
A new treatment for severe asthma is to be approved for NHS use (PA)

A new treatment which could “transform” the lives of patients with severe asthma is to be approved for NHS use.

Tezepelumab, which is known as a biologic medicine, could be offered to up to 60,000 people in England.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended the new treatment, which is delivered via an injector pen every four weeks, in final draft guidance.

Nice recommended the use of the treatment – also known as Tezspire and made by pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca – as an “additional maintenance treatment” for people over 12 with severe asthma.

Clinical trial results suggest that the treatment, when added to usual care, reduced asthma attacks and the amount of oral anti-inflammatory medicine patients needed to take.

Commenting on the news, Sarah Woolnough, chief executive at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “On behalf of people with severe asthma, we are delighted that Nice has recommended Tezepelumab for use on the NHS in England.

“This treatment has the potential to be a lifeline for a much broader population of people with severe asthma who are currently ineligible from accessing other, vital biologic treatments.

“Severe asthma is a debilitating condition, affects an estimated 200,000 people and doesn’t get better with usual asthma medicines.

“Too often people with severe asthma find themselves stuck in a never-ending cycle of life-threatening asthma attacks, emergency trips to hospital and regular doses of strong steroid tablets, which can be lifesaving but can also have serious side-effects like weight gain and osteoporosis.

“Tezepelumab has already been approved for use in the United States and only months ago was given the green light by the European Union.

“So, it’s good to see England follow suit and approve access to this new biologic treatment, which could transform the lives of people living with severe asthma.”

The injector pen can either be used at home or in a clinical setting.

It works by reducing a certain type of white blood cell to help decrease swelling and irritation of the airways to allow for easier breathing.

Nice said the drug may be offered to people whose condition is not controlled by high-dose inhaled anti-inflammatory medicine (corticosteroids) and another maintenance treatment.

It is also recommended for the treatment for people who have had three or more asthma attacks in the past year, or those who are having maintenance oral corticosteroids.

