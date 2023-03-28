Cosmic explosion that blinded space instruments ‘may be the brightest ever seen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cosmic explosion that blinded space instruments ‘may be the brightest ever seen’

By Press Association
An artist’s impression of a beam of intense radiation produced by a cosmic explosion thought to be the brightest of all time (Soheb Mandhai)
A cosmic explosion two billion light years from Earth that blinded space instruments may be the brightest ever seen, astronomers have said.

The blast produced a pulse of intense radiation that swept through the solar system in October last year, triggering detectors on multiple spacecraft.

Scientists said this type of event is a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – known for being some of the strongest and brightest explosions in the universe.

This GRB was deemed so exceptional that astronomers said it was the brightest of all time (BOAT) since the beginning of human civilisation.

The researchers said the event, dubbed GRB 221009A, blinded most gamma-ray instruments in space.

This meant astronomers could not measure the real intensity of the emission and had to reconstruct its energy expenditure from past and present data.

An analysis of 7,000 GRBs suggests that GRB 221009A is 70 times brighter than any yet seen and an event like this occurs once every 10,000 years.

Swift’s X-Ray Telescope captured the afterglow of GRB 221009A about an hour after it was first detected. The bright rings form as a result of X-rays scattered by otherwise unobservable dust layers within our galaxy that lie in the direction of the burst. The dark vertical line is an artifact of the imaging system
Dr Dan Perley, of the Astrophysics Research Institute at Liverpool John Moores University – who followed the event with the University’s Liverpool Telescope on the Spanish island of La Palma, said: “There is nothing in human experience that comes anywhere remotely close to such an outpouring of energy. Nothing.”

Though they last mere seconds, GRBs produce as much energy as the Sun will emit during its entire lifetime.

Dr Perley said the event GRB 221009A produced “a phenomenal amount of energy”, adding: “It’s certainly the highest value ever recorded for a gamma-ray burst.”

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the blast deposited around a gigawatt of power into Earth’s upper atmosphere – the equivalent of a power station’s energy output.

Astronomers believe GRB 221009A is a result of a massive star collapsing in on itself to form a black hole.

Dr Perley said: “The star would have been many times more massive than the Sun, probably 20 times as massive or more.”

GRBs also produce a supernova but astronomers are yet to ascertain whether that occurred in this case.

It is thought that GRB 221009A was so bright because it was much closer to Earth compared to other known GRBs and the beam of electromagnetic radiation happened to be pointing in the direction of the planet.

Andrew Levan, a professor of astrophysics at Radboud University in Nijmegen, Netherlands, said: “We cannot say conclusively that there is a supernova, which is surprising given the burst’s brightness.

“If it’s there, it’s very faint.

“We plan to keep looking, but it’s possible the entire star collapsed straight into the black hole instead of exploding.”

GRBs are usually followed by a shockwave that emits lower energy radiation, known as an afterglow, that gradually fades over time.

Dr Gavin Lamb, a Royal Society Dorothy Hodgkin Research Fellow at Liverpool John Moores University – who was part of an international team that used Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope to observe the GRB 221009A afterglow, said the observations provide “a unique insight into the mechanisms responsible for these transient flashes of light”.

He said: “There is a lot more data yet to sift through and we will be looking for clues to explain the relationship between GRBs and supernovae from massive stars, and the dynamics within the afterglow.

“We still don’t fully understand many aspects of such high-energy jets.”

The findings are reported in two separate papers in the Astrophysical Journal and Astrophysical Journal Letters.”

