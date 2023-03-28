Roads reopened after spilled substance found not to be hazardous

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roads that were closed after a spillage of an unknown substance at a Government building have reopened after it was found to be harmless.

West Midlands Fire Service sealed off an area outside Birmingham’s Civil Justice Centre after being called to the scene, near the West Midlands Metro Bull Street tram stop, at 4.07pm on Tuesday.

The brigade said West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the incident, which halted tram services in both directions.

The service later said: “We’re pleased to confirm this incident is now finished. The substance was identified as not hazardous to the public. Our crews will soon be leaving the scene and Bull Street will be reopened.”

West Midlands Metro said trams were still not able to run between Library and Edgbaston Village due to a broken-down tram at Library.