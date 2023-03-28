Accepting term ‘institutional’ would help move things on – Baroness Casey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accepting term ‘institutional’ would help move things on – Baroness Casey

By Press Association
Baroness Louise Casey warned there may be more officers like killer Wayne Couzens (James Manning/PA)
Baroness Louise Casey has said it would “mean so much” if Sir Mark Rowley accepted the term “institutional” regarding the failings in the Metropolitan Police.

The report by Baroness Casey, commissioned in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder, found the Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic, and laid bare a slew of troubling incidents.

When her findings were published, she also warned there may be more officers like killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.

A war of words has continued over the use of the phrase “institutional” to describe the failings in the force, with Sir Mark saying he accepted the diagnosis of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the Met, but would not use the term institutional because it has become politicised and is ambiguous.

Casey review publication
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (James Manning/PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s The Today Debate – Policing and us – how do we fix it?, alongside Met Commissioner Sir Mark, Baroness Casey said: “I think it’s really important for Londoners, and particularly people of colour in London, and women and children, that somehow there’s a moment where actually just sort of accepting what people want you to accept is more important than me, or you, or even the report I suppose, Mark.”

She added: “So, I sort of think to myself, this is where we are in 2023, and it would just mean so much, I think, if we could – I know you accept it all – but also accept the description, I think, whether it’s organisational or institutional.

“I just think it would really help move things on.”

Mina Smallman, the mother of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, also took part in the debate.

Former Met constables Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were jailed for two years and nine months each in December 2021 for sharing photographs of the bodies of the two sisters on WhatsApp.

Fryent Park deaths
Mina Smallman also took part in the debate (Victoria Jones/PA)

The pair were supposed to be guarding the scene where Ms Henry, 46, and Ms Smallman, 27, had been stabbed to death in a park in north-west London, and shared the pictures for “a cheap thrill”, a court was told.

Ms Smallman said she was “gobsmacked” at Sir Mark refusing to use the term “institutional”, describing it as “an own goal”.

Speaking at the debate, Sir Mark said the Met “fully” accepts Baroness Casey’s report but said the term “institutional” means different things to different people and is “quite ambiguous”.

Last week, Baroness Casey said the commissioner branding it a political term is a “get-out-of-jail card” for those facing scrutiny over difficult subjects.

Elsewhere during the Radio 4 debate, Ms Smallman said what worries her is that the report “can disappear again”, adding: “I’m sick and tired of people hiding behind reports and feeling as though the job is done because the report’s done it.

“But, actually, the hard work of putting everything in place is not done. It’s not followed through.”

