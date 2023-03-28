Scotland stun Spain while Switzerland and Romania make it two wins from two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland stun Spain while Switzerland and Romania make it two wins from two

By Press Association
Scott McTominay starred as Scotland beat Spain (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scott McTominay starred as Scotland beat Spain (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland soared to their first victory over Spain since 1984 with a 2-0 win in their European Championship qualifying Group A clash at Hampden Park.

The Manchester United midfielder, who also scored twice against Cyprus on Saturday, took just seven minutes to find the net again when he pounced on a cut-back from captain Andy Robertson.

And he doubled the hosts’ lead early in the second half after Kieran Tierney’s cross was half-cleared into his path and he drilled the ball back past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It was a sobering night for Spain, who went into the match with a proud record of just five defeats from their last 68 European qualifying games and new boss Luis de la Fuente.

Joselu crashed a header against the bar and and Pedro Porro brought a fantastic fingertip save out of Angus Gunn but John McGinn hit the woodwork for the Scots as they held on for a famous win.

Also in Group A, Georgia and Norway played out a 1-1 draw in Tbilisi with Alexander Sorloth’s excellent opener for the visitors cancelled out by Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze on the hour mark.

Kieffer Moore, right, scores Wales' winner against Latvia
Kieffer Moore, right, scores Wales’ winner against Latvia (David Davies/PA)

Kieffer Moore’s first-half header helped Wales continue their promising start to their Group D campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Latvia in Cardiff.

Building on their impressive 1-1 draw in Croatia, Wales summoned plenty of pressure but struggled to make a breakthrough, with Moore flashing wide and Neco Williams and Ethan Ampadu also off target from distance.

Moore broke the deadlock shortly before half-time after good work from Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James, and Wales could have had more with Williams forcing a brilliant save out of Latvian keeper Pavels Steinbors.

Meanwhile Croatia also have four points from their first two games after two first-half strikes from Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic saw the visitors to an impressive 2-0 win in Turkey.

Switzerland maintained their 100 per cent start in Group I as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Israel in Lancy, with goals from Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer.

Early goals from Nicolae Stancui and Andrei Burca set up Romania for a 2-1 win over Belarus in Bucharest, but the visitors kept battling and reduced the deficit through Vladislav Morozov four minutes from time.

Albert Rosas was Andorra’s hero as he salvaged a rare point for the principality after a 1-1 draw in Kosovo, shortly after Edon Zhegrova gave the hosts a 59th-minute lead.

