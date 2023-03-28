Heart attack risk may heighten when someone is fighting off flu – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heart attack risk may heighten when someone is fighting off flu – study

By Press Association
New study links flu to an increased risk of heart attack (Yui Mok/PA)
People who get flu have a higher risk of heart attack for a week after they have been diagnosed with the virus, a new study suggests.

Experts said that the risk can be as much as six times higher in the seven days after a person tests positive for the virus compared with the year before or afterwards.

They said the results underline the importance of the flu vaccination programme, as well as awareness of heart attack symptoms among doctors treating patients with flu.

A team of Dutch researchers analysed lab test results from 16 laboratories across the Netherlands and compared them with death and hospital records.

Some 26,221 cases of influenza were confirmed by the laboratories between 2008 and 2019.

Among this group, 401 patients had a heart attack in the year before or after a bout of flu – some of them suffered more than one heart attack with the researchers noting 419 heart attacks in total.

Of the 419 heart attacks, 25 were in the first seven days after flu diagnosis, 217 within the year before diagnosis and 177 in the year after flu diagnosis – not including the first seven days.

Just over a third (35%) of patients who had a heart attack – or 139 people – died, of any cause, within a year of being diagnosed with flu, according to the study which is being presented to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen in April.

The researchers calculated that people were 6.16 times more likely to have a heart attack in the seven days following a flu diagnosis than in the year before or after.

But when they excluded data from death records, the increase in heart attack risk in the first week was 2.42 times greater compared with the year before or after flu.

Experts suggest that the combination of the body’s response to the flu virus and the virus’s ability to make the blood more “sticky” could be behind the link.

Lead author Dr Annemarijn de Boer, from the University Medical Centre Utrecht in The Netherlands, said: “With the potential public health implications of an association between influenza virus infection and acute heart attacks, showing robustness of results in a different study population is important.

“Our results endorse strategies to prevent influenza infection, including vaccination.

“They also advocate for a raised awareness among physicians and hospitalised flu patients for symptoms of heart attacks.

“While it isn’t clear from our results if those with less severe flu are also at risk, it is prudent for them to be aware of the link.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “These recent preliminary data from the Netherlands are in keeping with what we know, which is that heart attacks can happen more often during or shortly after an episode of the flu.

“It supports the need to raise public awareness of heart attack symptoms, and reinforces the importance of preventing flu in the first place, particularly among older people.”

