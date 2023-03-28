Scientists discover ultramassive black hole ’30bn times the mass of the Sun’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists discover ultramassive black hole ’30bn times the mass of the Sun’

By Press Association
An artist’s impression of a black hole, where the black hole’s intense gravitational field distorts the space around it (ESA/Hubble, Digitized Sky Survey/Nick Risinger/N Bartmann/Durham University)
An artist’s impression of a black hole, where the black hole’s intense gravitational field distorts the space around it (ESA/Hubble, Digitized Sky Survey/Nick Risinger/N Bartmann/Durham University)

An ultramassive black hole around 33 billion times the mass of the Sun has been discovered by astronomers in the UK.

Scientists from Durham University said the gargantuan black hole is one of the biggest ever found.

The team described its findings, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, as “extremely exciting”.

Lead author Dr James Nightingale, of the Department of Physics at Durham University, said: “This particular black hole, which is roughly 30 billion times the mass of our Sun, is one of the biggest ever detected and on the upper limit of how large we believe black holes can theoretically become, so it is an extremely exciting discovery.”

Ultramassive black holes are the most massive objects in the universe, at between 10 billion and 40 billion times the mass of the Sun.

Astronomers believe they can be found at the centre of all large galaxies such as the Milky Way.

Ultramassive black holes are rare and elusive, and their origins are unclear.

Some believe they were formed from the extreme merger of massive galaxies billions of years ago when the universe was still young.

The researchers used a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing, where they took help from a nearby galaxy by converting it into a giant magnifying glass.

This revealed the presence of the ultramassive black hole, a region where gravity’s pull is so powerful that not even light can escape.

The scientists used supercomputer simulations at Durham University and images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope to confirm the size of the supermassive black hole.

They said this is the first black hole found using gravitational lensing.

Dr Nightingale said: “Most of the biggest black holes that we know about are in an active state, where matter pulled in close to the black hole heats up and releases energy in the form of light, X-rays and other radiation.

“However, gravitational lensing makes it possible to study inactive black holes, something not currently possible in distant galaxies.

“This approach could let us detect many more black holes beyond our local universe and reveal how these exotic objects evolved further back in cosmic time.”

The researchers said their work opens up the “tantalising possibility” that astronomers can discover more ultramassive black holes than previously thought.

The research was supported by the UK Space Agency, the Royal Society, the Science and Technology Facilities Council, part of UK Research and Innovation, and the European Research Council.

