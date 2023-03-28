GOSH Charity launches biggest-ever appeal for £300m world-leading cancer centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GOSH Charity launches biggest-ever appeal for £300m world-leading cancer centre

By Press Association
Three-year-old Great Ormond Street Hospital patient Yumna was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in December 2021 just days after her second birthday (GOSH Charity/PA)
Three-year-old Great Ormond Street Hospital patient Yumna was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in December 2021 just days after her second birthday (GOSH Charity/PA)

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity has launched its biggest-ever fundraising appeal to raise £300 million for a new world-leading cancer centre.

The charity hopes to take the first strides towards the Build it. Beat it campaign’s total when runners take part in the TCS London Marathon on April 23 with a goal to raise £3.5 million. GOSH Charity is the marathon’s charity of the year.

Every day, an average of five families in the UK receive the devastating news their child has cancer, according to figures from Cancer Research UK.

The Children’s Cancer Centre will care for youngsters with some of the most complex and difficult-to-treat cancers, and will support every aspect of care for children and their families, from diagnosis to remission.

The centre will have inpatient wards, intensive care units, operating theatres and a cancer day care centre where children can receive their chemotherapy, meaning the hospital’s specialist teams can work more closely together in the same part of the campus.

Alongside the clinical services, the Children’s Cancer Centre will also feature a new hospital school and outdoor spaces including a roof garden, to make sure children can still enjoy their childhood while they are going through treatment.

GOSH already treats the highest number of children with cancer in the UK and while investment in research and treatment has significantly improved survival rates, cancer remains the most common cause of death in children aged one to 14,​ according to Cancer Research UK statistics.

Some forms of cancer have only a 2% survival rate, like DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) which is a type of brain tumour found in an area of the brainstem known as the pons.

The Build it. Beat it appeal has been launched with a film depicting the stories of four families who have been treated at GOSH: seven-year-old Archie, three-year-old Yumna, four-month-old Ralphie and baby Max, who died from a malignant rhabdoid tumour just before his first birthday.

Yumna with her mother Salma Bibi (GOSH Charity/PA)

Three-year-old Yumna was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in December 2021, just days after her second birthday.

She immediately started intensive chemotherapy treatment before having surgery in 2022 to remove the tumour. Yumna is now having targeted immunotherapy.

Salma Bibi, Yumna’s mother, said: “When Yumna was diagnosed, I just felt numb. Cancer hadn’t touched our family before, so we didn’t really know anything about it – we were just in complete shock.

Salma Bibi praised the ‘amazing’ support her daughter Yumna and the family have received (GOSH Charity/PA)

“I had always heard about Great Ormond Street Hospital but didn’t know much about it – you hope you’ll never have to. But the support Yumna and my family has received has been amazing, the staff see you through the toughest times and do everything they can for you.

“The treatment has been gruelling for Yumna, but we are hoping for the best and are so grateful for everything the hospital has done for us.

“The Children’s Cancer Centre will be incredible. Speaking from experience, you spend a lot of time in the room with your child, so even things like having more outdoor space to have a five-minute breather would make a huge difference.”

GOSH Charity’s chief executive Louise Parkes is running the TCS London Marathon (GOSH Charity/PA)

The film is voiced by actor Sophie Okonedo, who said she was “proud” to be supporting the appeal for the hospital which “has already done so much to improve outcomes for children with cancer”.

GOSH Charity’s chief executive Louise Parkes, who is running the TCS London Marathon, said: “From the first bone marrow transplant for children in 1979, to being the first in the world to use base-edited cells to treat previously incurable leukaemia in 2022, GOSH has been at the forefront of children’s cancer care for years, but it needs a new home for breakthrough treatments and pioneering research to benefit children from all over the world.

“It is devastating that cancer is still the leading cause of death in children, but building on decades of research and clinical expertise, the Children’s Cancer Centre has the potential to help change this.”

She added: “We are calling upon the public to support the appeal and help us save more children’s lives.”

To find out more about the Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH, visit

gosh.org/cancer

