Research reveals how incurable skin cancer resists treatment – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Research reveals how incurable skin cancer resists treatment – study

By Press Association
David Sims’ twin brother died of cancer aged just 28 (Cancer Research UK/PA)
David Sims’ twin brother died of cancer aged just 28 (Cancer Research UK/PA)

Scientists have found out how some skin cancers stop responding to treatment at the end of life.

The findings allow researchers to see how melanoma evolves to spread to the brain and the liver.

The study also reveals how the cancer can beat the most common treatment currently available for people with advanced disease.

Many people with advanced cancer have had previous treatment which was unsuccessful because the cancer found ways to overcome it.

Scientists hope this new information about melanoma’s resistance to current treatments will help to deliver new treatments which give people with advanced cancer more time with their loved ones.

An in-depth analysis of 14 patients who died from incurable melanoma found that changes to the order, structure and number of copies of tumour DNA could cause some skin cancers to resist treatment.

These changes also explain how melanoma can spread to other parts of the body, researchers suggest.

Clinical Associate professor at University College London and lead investigator of the Peace study, Dr Mariam Jamal-Hanjani, said: “These results present the most detailed picture yet of what melanoma looks like at the final stages of life.

“We can now see how the cancer evolves to spread to the brain and the liver, and how it can beat the most common treatment currently available for people with advanced disease.”

Consultant Medical Oncologist at the Melanoma Unit at the Royal Marsden and Research Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute, Professor Samra Turajlic, said: “Treatment options for patients whose melanoma that returned or spread have improved dramatically in the last decade.

“But sadly, almost half of melanoma patients still lose their lives to their cancer.

“To understand why existing treatments sometimes fail, we need to know what happens in the final stages of their cancer.

“It’s difficult, but the only practical way to do this is to analyse tumour samples after people have died from their cancer.

“We found that melanoma can profoundly alter its genome to hide from the immune system and spread around the body.

“These profound changes are highly complex, but we’re hopeful that we can now find ways to target them in the clinic.

“None of this would have been possible without our patients and their families, who were willing to take part in this study at the hardest point in their cancer journey.

“Their selfless commitment to helping others through science is a huge source of inspiration to our clinical and research teams.”

The findings have been welcomed by relatives of people who consented to take part in the Peace study, to help others who are facing the emotional and physical pain of an advanced cancer diagnosis.

Dave Sims, 35, originally from Bristol, lost his twin Mark to melanoma when he was just 28.

Mark, a doctor living in London, was first diagnosed with melanoma at the age of 15, and despite having the tumour removed, it returned 12 years later and doctors discovered that it had spread to other parts of his body.

When his cancer returned, Mark was looked after by the Melanoma Unit at The Royal Marsden.

Before his death in January 2017, Mark gave his consent to take part in the Peace study – which is shedding light on the final stages of life with cancer by analysing tumour samples taken from post-mortem examinations with informed consent.

Dave Sims said: “Not a day goes by when I don’t feel emotional about his decision to sign up for the Peace study.

“Even though he’s not here to benefit from it, his (Mark’s) decision to donate tissue for this research will help save the lives of many people who are in a similar position.

“Research takes a long time, but the wait has been worth it.

“I feel that I now have some answers about what happened with Mark’s cancer and I am heartened that this knowledge is moving us closer to the day where no family has to face the same pain and heartache that we have endured.”

In the study, the scientists took 573 samples from 387 tumours from 14 patients with advanced melanoma.

Analysis revealed that 11 out of the 14 patients in the study had lost functioning genes that enable certain drugs to help the immune system recognise and attack the cancer.

This loss occurs because the cancer can either make multiple copies of defective versions of the genes, or use circular rings of DNA from outside the chromosome (called extrachromosomal DNA) to override normal copies of the genes.

The study, led by scientists and clinicians at the Francis Crick Institute, UCL and The Royal Marsden, is published in the journal Cancer Discovery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Garry Haldane, left, with Fife Provost Jim Leishman.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex Fife Labour councillor who shared 'offensive' Facebook posts blocked from standing at…
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented