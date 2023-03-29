Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had never seen her so ‘shaken up’ after ski crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had never seen her so ‘shaken up’ after ski crash

By Press Association
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had ‘never seen her so shaken up’ after ski crash (Jeffrey D Allred/ AP)
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had ‘never seen her so shaken up’ after ski crash (Jeffrey D Allred/ AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had never seen her mother “shaken up like that”, and was “concerned” following her ski crash, a US court has heard.

Apple Martin, who was around 11 or 12 at the time of the incident, said her mother had been “frantic” and “in a state of shock” following the collision in 2016.

The Oscar-winning actress has claimed that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson collided with her at the Deer Valley resort in Utah, which resulted in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family.

Mr Sanderson has accused the actress of crashing into him, and says he sustained several broken ribs and severe head injuries.

On Tuesday the court heard parts of statements given by Ms Paltrow’s children, Apple and Moses Martin, who had been skiing with her on the day of the collision.

In her statement, read out by the legal teams, Apple said she had heard a “commotion” on the slope before skiing down for lunch, where her mother had been “visibly upset”.

Ms Paltrow had stopped skiing for the rest of the day and gone for a massage, the court heard.

“(My mother) told us what happened… She came in and I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what happened and she said ‘this a-hole ran into me, he ran right into my back’,” Apple said.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Gwyneth Paltrow listens in court during her trial on Tuesday March 28 (Jeffrey D Allred/The Deseret News/AP)

“She was in a state of shock and she decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day which she never does, she always stays on, but she was in shock and a bit of pain.”

Asked if she had been concerned about her mother, Apple replied: “Yes.”

“I had never seen her shaken up like that and she was very clearly visibly upset and she had some sort of pain… she was in a little bit of pain and I remember that’s why she went to the spa to get a massage,” she said.

“I remember she was very frantic. She was in a state of shock, she was very upset.”

Moses, who was nine at the time of the incident, said he recalled seeing his mother on the ground for “a while” and heard her swearing at Mr Sanderson.

“I saw my mother and a person behind her who had crashed,” his statement, also read by the legal teams, said.

“I was standing around (and) I realised it was my mother – when I skied over I heard my mom yelling at the guy. She was saying something along the lines of ‘what the f word’.

“I believe she was on the ground lying down.”

Asked if his mother had got up after the collision, Moses answered: “Yes, but not for a while… two minutes.”

Moses added that his instructor Eric Christiansen was “not at all” angry and “not yelling”, as has previously been claimed during the trial.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Terry Sanderson has accused the actress of crashing into him, and says he sustained several broken ribs and severe head injuries (Jeffrey D Allred/AP)

Asked why he remembered this, Moses responded: “Because I remember him addressing the situation very calmly.

“He tried to find out what was going on and how he could help people… He tried to get everyone out of the situation safely.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the court heard that Ms Paltrow’s version of events were “consistent with the laws of physics”.

Jurors were given a short physics lesson by biomechanical engineer Dr Irving Scher, in which he wrote out several calculations and stick-figure diagrams on a large board with a marker.

Dr Scher said calculations by Dr Richard Boehne, heard in court last week, had been “thrown off” by an incorrect velocity, and that corrected measurements meant Mr Sanderson’s injuries should have been “much worse”.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Dr Irving Scher shows an accident simulation during testimony in Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial (Jeffrey D Allred/The Deseret News via AP)

“Ms Paltrow’s version of events is consistent with the laws of physics in how people turn and rotate,” he said.

The court has already heard evidence from Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson.

Mr Sanderson said he had become a “self-imposed recluse” after the incident and had been advised never to ski again in case of further injury.

Ms Paltrow previously said she felt “very sorry” for Mr Sanderson but reiterated that she was not “at fault” for the crash.

Mr Sanderson is seeking damages of a minimum of 300,000 dollars (£244,000), while Ms Paltrow’s counter-claim is for one dollar.

The trial in Park City, Utah, continues.

