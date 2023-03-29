What the papers say – March 29

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers report on all things NHS, a war hero at risk of being deported and Gary Lineker’s win against HMRC.

Metro leads with a review into the NHS which has revealed staff were subject to bullying by bosses who ran the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS trust “like the mafia”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 CALLOUS NHS TRUST 'RUN LIKE MAFIA' 🔴 Review reveals toxic culture at hospital where doctor took own life#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/f1K4ZMjf1e — Metro (@MetroUK) March 28, 2023

The Guardian issued an apology for the role the paper’s founder played in transatlantic slavery, announcing an investment into a 10-year programme of restorative justice.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 29 March 2023: Guardian owner apologises for founders' links to slavery pic.twitter.com/BsUvj1VC71 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 28, 2023

The Independent leads with its campaign against deporting an “Afghan war hero” to Rwanda with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordering the Home Office to look into the case.

Wednesday’s Independent: Deport a war hero? ‘This is not who we are as a nation’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/W765sftTpS — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 28, 2023

The Financial Times reports on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt injecting more money into the NHS to fund a new pay deal while a teachers’ union found the Government’s latest offer “insulting” as their dispute intensifies.

Wednesday’s Financial Times: Hunt to provide fresh cash for NHS pay deal but teachers’ row intensifies #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ZJBLE0Oo79 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 28, 2023

The ban on new petrol and diesel cars being manufactured in 2030 was “thrown into chaos” with EU politicians and experts in Brussels easing their own restrictions after German carmakers opposed the change, The Telegraph reports.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Petrol car ban in chaos after EU climbdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/L3O1w0k4NE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 28, 2023

The i carries Gary Lineker’s appeal against HMRC with a judge ruling he did not avoid paying tax with the BBC presenter believing he paid more than required and facing expensive legal fees.

The Daily Mail reports migrants coming into Britain through the Channel will be housed in ex-military bases, shops and barges rather than hotels which is costing taxpayers £6 million a day.

The Daily Express leads with a report that shows the loss of faith in the NHS due to long wait times and staff shortages.

The Daily Star says the Institute of Physics has urged the paper not to refer to scientists as “boffins”.

And the Daily Mirror leads with actor Sir David Jason’s wife describing how she welcomed the star’s new-found daughter into their family.

Wednesday’s Daily Mirror: It’s lovely to embrace David’s daughter into our family #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Wq6lWQPJYd — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 28, 2023