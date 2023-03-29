Video shows guards walking away from Mexico migrant centre fire that killed 38

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video shows guards walking away from Mexico migrant centre fire that killed 38

By Press Association
Venezuelan sisters comfort each other outside the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)
Venezuelan sisters comfort each other outside the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)

Guards at a detention centre in northern Mexico walked away when migrants placed mattresses against the bars of their cell and set them on fire, surveillance video has shown.

Staff at the immigration detention facility in Ciudad Juarez, which is across the US border from El Paso, Texas, and a major crossing point for migrants, made no apparent attempt to release the men before smoke filled the room and killed 38 of them, the footage shows.

Hours after the fire broke out late on Monday, rows of bodies were laid out under silver sheets outside the centre.

A Venezuelan migrant woman cries in front at of the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
A Venezuelan migrant woman cries in front of the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (Christian Chavez/AP)

Authorities originally reported 40 dead, but later said some may have been counted twice in the confusion. Twenty-eight people were injured and were in a “delicate-serious” condition, according to the National Immigration Institute.

At the time of the blaze, 68 men from Central and South America were being held at the facility, the agency said. The institute said almost all were from Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela and El Salvador.

In the video, two people dressed as guards rush into the camera frame, and at least one migrant appears by the metal gate on the other side. But the guards did not appear to make any effort to open the cell doors and instead ran away as billowing clouds of smoke filled the structure within seconds.

Adan Augusto Lopez, Mexico’s interior secretary, confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Migrants grieve outside the immigration detention centre
Migrants grieve outside the detention centre following the fire (Christian Chavez/AP)

Immigration authorities identified the dead and injured as being from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador, according to a statement from the Mexican attorney general’s office.

Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the fire was started by migrants in protest after learning they would be deported.

“They never imagined that this would cause this terrible misfortune,” Mr Lopez Obrador said.

The deaths forced the government to rent refrigerated trailers to hold the migrants’ bodies, Chihuahua state prosecutor Cesar Jauregui told reporters.

Viangly Infante Padron, a 31-year-old Venezuelan migrant seeking asylum in the US with her husband and three children, had been waiting outside the detention centre for his release when the fire broke out.

Paramedics and security forces work amid the covered bodies of migrants who died in the fire at the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
Paramedics and security forces outside the centre following the fire (Christian Chavez/AP)

“There was smoke everywhere,” she said.

“The ones they let out were the women, and those (employees) with immigration,” she said.

“The men, they never took them out until the firefighters arrived.”

She said she saw several dead bodies before finding her husband in an ambulance.

“I was desperate because I saw a dead body, a body, a body, and I didn’t see him anywhere.”

Barrier tape across the entrance to the detention centre
Barrier tape across the entrance to the detention centre (Christian Chavez/AP)

Tensions between authorities and migrants had apparently been running high in recent weeks in Ciudad Juarez, where shelters are full of people waiting for opportunities to cross into the US or for the asylum process to play out.

More than 30 migrant shelters and other advocacy organisations published an open letter on March 9 that complained about the criminalisation of migrants and asylum seekers in the city.

It accused authorities of abusing migrants and using excessive force in rounding them up, including complaints that municipal police questioned people in the street about their immigration status without cause.

Migrant advocates said on Tuesday that the immigration facility was over capacity and that the site of the fire was small and lacked ventilation.

“You could see it coming,” the advocates’ statement said. “Mexico’s immigration policy kills.”

Migrants ask a member of the Mexican National Guard if there is any new information available regarding the victims of the fire
A woman asks a member of the Mexican National Guard for information regarding the victims of the fire (Fernando Llano/AP)

The national immigration agency said that it “energetically rejects the actions that led to this tragedy” without any further explanation.

The “extensive use of immigration detention leads to tragedies like this one,” Felipe Gonzalez Morales, the United Nations special rapporteur for human rights of migrants, said via Twitter.

In keeping with international law, immigration detention should be an exceptional measure and not generalised, he wrote.

Mexico has emerged as the world’s third most popular destination for asylum seekers, after the US and Germany. But it is still largely a country that migrants pass through on their way to the US.

