Guinness World Record for boy who camped in garden to raise money for hospice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Guinness World Record for boy who camped in garden to raise money for hospice

By Press Association
Max Woosey, 11, at ZSL London Zoo for his charity sleepover to raise money for the charity Action For Children. Picture date: Monday July 5, 2021.
Max Woosey, 11, at ZSL London Zoo for his charity sleepover to raise money for the charity Action For Children. Picture date: Monday July 5, 2021.

A 13-year-old boy who spent three years camping in his garden to raise money for a local hospice has set a Guinness World Record for the biggest sum raised by camping.

Max Woosey has raised £700,000 for the North Devon Hospice since he first pitched his tent in March 2020 with the aim of raising £100.

He has not slept indoors since but will finally return to his bedroom after his final camp out on Wednesday night.

Max Woosey big camp out
Max Woosey, then aged 11, at ZSL London Zoo for his charity sleepover in 2021 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The public are invited to join him camping for Max’s Final Camp Out festival on Saturday night at Broomhill Estate in Devon.

His efforts allowed the hospice to provide 15 community nurses for an entire year, enough to help 500 patients get care in their own homes.

Max’s adventure began at the start of the first lockdown when he was just 10 years old after his neighbour Rick Abbot gave him a tent with strict instructions to ‘have an adventure’.

Mr Abbot was diagnosed with terminal cancer soon after and passed away in February 2020.

Max’s family supported Rick in his final months and were in awe of the care he received at North Devon Hospice.

The youngster began his camping adventures to fulfil his promise to his friend and thank the hospice for the work they do.

Max said: “The North Devon Hospice took such good care of him I wanted to do something to say thank you to them.

“I am so excited to have this Guinness World Records title, it is every boy’s dream. It is incredible to be part of this very special club.

“I have had the best three years of my life. There have been some struggles, but it has been an amazing experience and I have loved it from day one.

“I only set out to have an adventure and raise £100. I hope people see that children are capable of a lot more than people think.”

During his adventures the youngster has been a zookeeper for a night at ZSL London Zoo, camped in Twickenham stadium and shared a cup of tea with Boris Johnson.

He has braved chilly winters and heatwaves, had to battle foxes, slugs, snails and even been chased by a pheasant.

Stephen Roberts, chief executive of North Devon Hospice, said: “Often, it’s only when people see our care first-hand that they truly understand how much it means.

“The Woosey family saw the level of care and support we were able to give Rick, to help him stay at home where he wanted to be, and to live his final days in comfort without pain. This sowed the seed of Max’s amazing adventure.”

The hospice said in a statement: “Amongst some other well-deserved accolades, Max is now a Guinness World Records title holder, and we could not be more proud.

“The boy who first pitched his tent in March 2020 has grown into a very impressive young man, who has helped to change the lives of so many.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Garry Haldane, left, with Fife Provost Jim Leishman.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex Fife Labour councillor who shared 'offensive' Facebook posts blocked from standing at…
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented