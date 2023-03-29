Teenager Phoebe Litchfield named in Australia’s squad for Women’s Ashes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Australia have named teenage batter Phoebe Litchfield in their squad for this summer’s Women’s Ashes in England.

The 19-year-old’s inclusion as part of the 15-player group is the only change from the squad that won the Twenty20 World Cup last month in South Africa, replacing Heather Graham.

Litchfield, who registered back-to-back half-centuries in one-day internationals against Pakistan in January, is among three potential Test debutants in the 15, along with Kim Garth and Grace Harris.

She's done it again! Phoebe Litchfield with back-to-back half-centuries to launch her ODI career ⭐ #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/S3U74jiNUN — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 18, 2023

Australia, looking to retain the Ashes, will play England in a Test at Trent Bridge from June 22, followed by three T20s and three ODIs.

There will also be three T20s and three ODIs for Australia A – that 13-player squad features Graham and Tayla Vlaeminck, who is recovering from a foot injury sustained during last year’s Ashes.

Cricket Australia’s head of performance (women’s cricket) and national selector Shawn Flegler said: “Following the success of the side at the recent T20 World Cup, the focus now turns to the exciting challenge of retaining the Ashes away from home.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a consistent side across all formats over the past couple of years and as a result we have selected a similar group to the squad which won the T20 World Cup in February.

“Phoebe Litchfield has taken her game to the next level in the past 12 months, we view her as a long-term player for Australia and it’s pleasing to reward her progress with selection in an Ashes squad.

“Tayla Vlaeminck is progressing in her rehabilitation and is working back towards full bowling fitness; she is a highly-regarded talent and is certainly part of our plans moving forward.”

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson.