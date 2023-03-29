Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

By Press Association
Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame (Premier League)
Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame (Premier League)

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have become the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Ferguson is the most successful manager in the competition’s history, having guided Manchester United to 13 titles before retirement in 2013.

Wenger won the league on three occasions with Arsenal between 1996 and 2018, including going unbeaten in the 2003-04 season.

The pair were long-term rivals on the touchline during their managerial careers.

“It’s an honour when you receive recognition like this,” Ferguson said in a press release.

“However, it’s not just about me as a person. It’s about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I’m also proud for the club, the staff and my players.”

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have made a significant contribution to the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Alex Ferguson, right, is the most successful manager in Premier League history
Alex Ferguson, right, is the most successful manager in Premier League history (John Giles/PA)

Ferguson’s all-time Premier League record stands at 528 wins from 810 matches, with 1,752 points accumulated.

The 81-year-old Scotsman was named manager of the season 11 times and collected the manager of the month award on 27 occasions.

Frenchman Wenger managed a record 828 Premier League matches, including 476 wins and 199 draws.

The 73-year-old was voted manager of the season in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

Arsenal went undefeated under Arsene Wenger during the 2003-04 Premier League season
Arsenal went undefeated under Arsene Wenger during the 2003-04 Premier League season (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me,” he said.

“It’s like two boxers, you fight like mad and go the distance together. At the end of the day, you have respect and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles.

“I’d like to be known as someone who loved Arsenal, who respected the values of the club and left it in a position where it can grow and become even bigger.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger both made a remarkable contribution to the history of football in this country.

“They brought unparalleled levels of success to Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, raising standards and thrilling fans with a rivalry which resulted in an astonishing 16 title wins between them.”

Current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta played under Wenger, having joined the club from Everton in 2011 and going on to lift the FA Cup twice.

Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League and chasing a first title since Wenger’s Invincibles of 2003-04.

“I think he took English football to a different level and challenged it to open its doors for many other foreigners to come and join the league to make it better,” Arteta said on Arsenal’s website.

“The way he spoke, what he transmitted as a coach, the way his teams played; I think he’s been a phenomenal influence in world football.

“He had a vision that was much wider than any other manager had at the time. I think England and the Premier League have to be very grateful forever to this man.”

