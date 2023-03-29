NHS could work ‘smarter’ to help plug workforce shortages, leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS could work ‘smarter’ to help plug workforce shortages, leader says

By Press Association
NHS England chief strategy officer Chris Hopson says the NHS needs more staff but the service could also work differently (Jeff Moore/PA)
NHS England chief strategy officer Chris Hopson says the NHS needs more staff but the service could also work differently (Jeff Moore/PA)

The NHS could make “significant dents” in plugging workforce shortages by working “smarter” and more efficiently, its chief strategy officer has said.

Chris Hopson said more staff were needed but the NHS could also work differently to deal with chronic staff shortages.

The long-term workforce plan for the health service is currently being reviewed by ministers and is understood to include figures for how many more staff will need to be trained.

Earlier this week The Guardian reported that the plan, which has been produced by NHS England, says the health service is already operating with 154,000 fewer full-time staff than it needs, and that number could grow to 571,000 staff by 2036 on current trends.

Earlier this year, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard called for a big increase in the training of homegrown doctors and nurses, warning that hospitals are “over-reliant” on foreign staff.

Asked about the workforce plan on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Hopson said: “We’ve written (it), we’ve done the work, we’ve basically now set out what numbers we need over the next 15 years to ensure that our currently very pressured front line staff have a sustainable workload.

“That is with Government, it is for Government to announce and it’s for Government, obviously, to fund that.”

Asked if half a million staff shortages was in the right ballpark, Mr Hopson did not deny the figure.

He said: “Well, if you look at this work that other people have done, the Health Foundation, we’re basically in broadly the same ballpark.

“What we would need to do is identify how by working more efficiently, by working smarter, we can make significant dents in that without necessarily having to invest in, you know, vast expansion.

“But we know we absolutely need to have more training places and that’s one of the things that we set out in the plan and that’s something that our chief executive has also set out clearly publicly.”

Last May the Health Foundation published a report saying its central projection is that around 314,000 more full-time equivalent NHS staff would be needed over and above existing vacancies in England in 2030/31 (relative to 2021/22), to deliver 2018/19 rates of care.

Industrial strikes
NHS chief strategy officer Chris Hopson said more staff were needed but the NHS could also work differently to deal with staff shortages (Jeff Moore/PA)

Official data shows that in the quarter to September 2022, there were around 133,400 full-time vacancies.

Mr Hopson also told Today that the NHS was under pressure and was still coping the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Asked about waiting lists, he pointed to the tens of thousands of appointments and operations which have been cancelled across the NHS as a result of industrial action by workers including nurses and junior doctors.

He said the NHS had “set out a really clear plan” for tackling waiting lists, adding: “We hit the first milestone last July and before we hit the latest round of industrial action, we were absolutely on target to hit the next target, which is to virtually eliminate people who’ve been waiting longer than 18 months.

“We were on target to hit that in April … we were absolutely on course but don’t forget we had to reschedule 175,000 appointments as a result of the latest junior doctor strike and we’re currently heading for a four-day strike in a fortnight’s time.”

Last week the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported that the NHS was likely to miss its target for clearing the 18-month wait backlog by April.

Senior health figures told the HSJ there will still be around 11,000 patients on the elective waiting list who have been waiting longer than 78 weeks at the start of April.

They suggested that cancellations due to the three-day junior doctors’ strike last week have pushed up the number of potential outstanding cases from some 9,000 to around 11,000.

On access to GP appointments, Mr Hopson said next month NHS England would set out “how we are going to improve access to GP appointments and … there are some specific proposals to actually deal with the 8am rush.

“If you actually look at GP surgeries across the country, there are still far too many that are on analogue phone systems, which means you can’t queue, which means you can’t call back when you need to. So one of the things we will be setting out is how we address those kinds of issues.”

