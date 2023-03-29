Charles and Camilla touch down in Germany at start of first state visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles and Camilla touch down in Germany at start of first state visit

By Press Association
The King and Camilla arrive at the airport in Berlin (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP/PA)
The King and Camilla arrive at the airport in Berlin (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP/PA)

The King and Queen Consort have arrived in Germany for the start of their first state visit – a three-day tour of one of the EU’s leading nations.

Charles and Camilla said in a joint statement, released on their official Twitter account, it was a “great joy” to be able to develop the “longstanding friendship between our two nations”.

The couple were greeted by a 21-gun salute and a fly-past by two fighter jets after they emerged from the ministerial plane Voyager and paused at the top of the steps.

As a mark of respect two Typhoon jets escorted the plane carrying the King and Queen Consort, their entourage and a large number of media for a period as it approached Berlin-Brandenburg Government Airport.

The trip has been overshadowed by the postponement of the French leg of the European tour, which was shelved by President Emmanuel Macron last Friday after violent nationwide protests against the French leader’s retirement age reforms.

The decision was made amid reports the King may have been targeted during further demonstrations planned by protesters to coincide with the visit.

“Ahead of our first state visit to Germany, we are very much looking forward to meeting all of those who make this country so special,” the King and his wife said in their joint statement.

King Charles III State Visit to Germany – Day 1
A German Eurofighter Typhoon escorts the aircraft carrying the King and the Queen Consort through German airspace as they travel towards Berlin (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“It is a great joy to be able to continue the deepening of the longstanding friendship between our two nations.”

Waiting at the bottom of Voyager’s steps to welcome the monarch and his wife was a line of dignitaries including the British Ambassador to Germany, Jill Gallard, and the State Secretary Dorte Dinger.

A guard of honour lined the red carpet walked by the couple who made their way to a waiting motorcade which took them to the German capital.

Germany Britain Royals
Troops prepare to take part in a welcome ceremony for Charles and Camilla in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP/PA)

Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate will be the backdrop for Charles and Camilla’s official welcome to Germany, the first time the location has been used to welcome any visiting head of state.

In the evening a state banquet will be staged in the King’s honour by German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and reports claim some of Charles’ German cousins have been invited.

Among a string of Charles’ German relatives is Prince Donatus of Hesse who dined with the late Queen when she visited Frankfurt during a 2015 state visit with the Duke of Edinburgh.

