‘Happy’ boy died ‘copying Snapchat video of friend with ligature around neck’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Happy’ boy died ‘copying Snapchat video of friend with ligature around neck’

By Press Association
(Peter Noyce PLB/Alamy/PA)
(Peter Noyce PLB/Alamy/PA)

A “happy and popular” 13-year-old boy died from hanging while copying a Snapchat video he filmed of a friend with a ligature around his neck, an inquest was told.

Mustapha Ibrahim was found in his bedroom at home in Southsea, Hampshire, on Sunday May 8 2022 and taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The teenager, who had three brothers and a sister, was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit where he was confirmed dead the next day.

Mustapha’s father, Tahsin Ibrahim, 40, who was born in Iraq and moved with his family to the UK in 2016, told the Winchester inquest he was woken by one of his sons shouting: “Dad, Mustapha.”

He said: “I jumped from bed because I thought they may have been having an argument and went into their room and when I entered I saw Mustapha lying on the bed motionless.”

Mr Ibrahim said he shouted for his wife to call an ambulance as he tried to resuscitate his son.

He said: “I called him and started to press his chest and tried to give him some breaths.”

Mr Ibrahim said he later found a ligature in the room and a video on Mustapha’s phone of his son’s friend.

The clip had been recorded for a Snapchat message the day before, the court was told.

It was the final image on Mustapha’s Snapchat, which he last accessed at 9.15am on May 8, about 15 minutes before he was found.

Mr Ibrahim said the friend had a ligature around his neck “and Mustapha was filming him or they had put the phone down and were recording themselves”.

No similar videos or internet searches for suicide or hanging were found on Mustapha’s phone, the inquest heard.

The boy’s mother, Sosan Abdullah, 39, told the court her son was bullied at school because of his height but she did not believe he tried to hurt himself.

She said: “Mustapha was not having health issues, mental or physical, but because he was slightly short he has been picked on by friends at school and bullied and he didn’t like it and was very upset by it.”

Ms Abdullah said she believes Mustapha “wanted to repeat the video they did before and record himself and things went out of hand”.

She said she fears he had a heart attack or another complication and was unable to remove the ligature.

She added: “I do not believe he intended to do that because he said to his friend they were going to meet at the park.”

The friend from the video told police he did not put his head through the ligature on purpose for the video but said he and Mustapha often made videos while playing around, the inquest heard.

He said Mustapha was “a happy person” and “must have just been being silly and just got stuck”, adding they had made arrangements to meet up that day.

Nick Giles, headteacher at Mustapha’s school, Miltoncross Academy, said: “Mustapha was a popular student who had many friends. There was no evidence or suggestion Mustapha was the victim of bullying.”

Coroner Christopher Wilkinson said post-mortem tests showed Mustapha died as a result of lack of oxygen to the brain brought about by cardiac arrest caused by hanging from the ligature, which had been used as a toy and foot rest.

Recording a verdict of misadventure, Mr Wilkinson said: “There is no evidence that Mustapha intended to harm himself. I am satisfied to rule out the possibility that he intended to take his own life.”

He said: “My view is that it’s more likely than not that Mustapha may have been recreating the event from the night before with the possibility that he was wanting to see what it was or what it felt like, although I cannot say exactly what his intent was at the time.”

He added: “I am equally satisfied from the evidence, because it needed to be considered, that there doesn’t appear to be any evidence of any link to an online blackout challenge.

“I cannot exclude that possibility entirely because they all had access to the internet but the evidence doesn’t suggest the events were the immediate result of that.”

Mr Wilkinson added: “This was a desperately tragic, unintended accident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
3
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee drugs raid Picture shows; Arthurstone Terrace. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
5
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
6
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
3
9
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
10
Businessman Nevada Mitchell wants to turn Arbroath's empty Smugglers Tavern into holiday flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town…

More from The Courier

CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
(Peter Noyce PLB/Alamy/PA)
Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Missing Ellie Egan, 13, from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.
Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week
Humza Yousaf with his new cabinet. Image: PA.
Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet
From left: Matty Todd, Chris Mochrie and Craig Wighton. Images: Craig Brown.
VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season
Anthony Eamonson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Shining-style axe attack on door by Perthshire man locked outside in his underpants
A Meerkat at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee
Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented