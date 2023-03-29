Ex-principal tells court school made efforts to accommodate teacher’s beliefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ex-principal tells court school made efforts to accommodate teacher’s beliefs

By Press Association
Teacher Enoch Burke (Niall Carson/PA)
Teacher Enoch Burke (Niall Carson/PA)

The former principal of Wilson’s Hospital School has given evidence in court that efforts were made to accommodate both the Christian beliefs of teacher Enoch Burke and the requests of a student transitioning genders.

A High Court case between Mr Burke and his former employer Wilson’s Hospital School was repeatedly put back on Wednesday morning to wait for an indication from Mr Burke on whether he intended to appear.

Mr Burke had represented himself in court on Tuesday morning, but after a lengthy back-and-forth where Mr Burke was warned that he was in contempt of court, Mr Justice Alex Owens said that he should not be allowed back in when proceedings resumed in the afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, neither Mr Burke nor members of his family appeared in the Dublin court when the case resumed, meaning there was no-one to represent Mr Burke in court.

After the judge asked the school’s legal team to make contact with Mr Burke, and adjourned proceedings while waiting for an indication from Mr Burke on what he intends to do, the case continued at around 11.20am.

Mark Connaughton SC, acting on behalf of the Co Westmeath school, said that the constitutional rights that Mr Burke contends have been infringed upon are “simply not engaged” in the case.

“If you go back to the request (from the principal), that Mr Burke has elevated to an attack on his rights, you’ll find there was no interference with his right to practise his religion,” he said, adding that the request was an “entirely proportional response” to respect the rights of the student.

“His single mindedness is so utterly devoid of any recognition that there could be any view other than his own.”

Niamh McShane, who was the principal of Wilson’s Hospital School from 2016 to 2022, gave evidence to say that when she sent an email on May 9 2022 to request that a student be referred to by a new name and the pronoun “they”, she had not thought much of it because they had issued a similar request in November 2021, without incident.

She also said that she had had “mostly positive” interactions with Mr Burke, including about his teaching of extracurricular debating classes.

Ms McShane told the court that with any issues he had raised prior to May 2022, they had worked through them together.

She said that as part of a week to promote diversity, students had organised a display on a board near her office of famous people who appealed to the students, which included an actor who identified as gender neutral.

“Mr Burke brought me to this and asked me if I was supportive of it, and I said I was and we had a conversation about that,” Ms McShane said.

She said he left her with the impression that he was “very unhappy” about it, and that he felt the school was promoting gender fluidity, but added that the issue was not raised at any staff meeting.

Ms McShane also told the court that during “Covid times”, when there was a return to the school and a Covid plan was put in place that included wearing face masks, “Mr Burke indicated that he didn’t want to wear a face mask”.

“But we found a compromise that he wore a visor and stayed socially distanced from the students and staff,” she said, adding that “we dealt with that together”.

Ms McShane said that in April and May, the school was engaging with a student who then requested that their name be changed and their pronouns be neutral.

After the email was sent on May 9 by Ms McShane to staff with that request from the student, the court heard that Mr Burke replied at 8.27am on May 10 to ask whether the parents of the school’s students were aware of this and whether the chaplain had agreed to it.

At 8.39am, Ms McShane told the court she replied to say that “all due care has been taken”, that no agreement from the chaplain was required, and there was no suggestion of being forced, indicating that a meeting may be required.

The court heard that Mr Burke replied to Ms McShane to say: “It’s wrong that this belief system would be forced upon students, it’s an abuse of children and their constitutional rights.”

He also indicated that he would take further action.

“At that stage I could see that this would be a significant issue for Mr Burke,” Ms McShane told the court.

At a meeting of the school’s staff held later that day, Ms McShane said Mr Burke interrupted and again sought clarity on whether parents of all students had been informed and asked the chaplain what his personal belief was.

“He was tense about this, and you could see it was a matter of particular significance to him,” Ms McShane said.

“I remember saying no-one is being asked for their personal opinions here.”

The court heard that the chaplain replied to say that Mr Burke had done a brave thing to raise the issue, but Ms McShane told the court he also indicated that his personal belief was “irrelevant”, as the obligation was to look after the children in their care.

“Chaplain was being very respectful to Mr Burke,” Ms McShane said.

She said that following the staff meeting, she reached out to Mr Burke to discuss the issue, and scheduled a meeting “designed to find an area where they could compromise”, to both support Mr Burke in his beliefs and what Ms McShane called his “discomfort”, as well as the students’ needs.

Ms McShane said that she tried to “find a way through, like we had in the past”, but added that the student was “of paramount concern”.

She said that one of the questions that was subsequently put to Mr Burke was how he intended to address the student in certain situations, for example, if he was supervising the class or if there was a fire drill evacuation.

Ms McShane said there were ways around it, such as addressing the person next to the student in question or taking roll call by asking students to write down their names.

When asked whether he had indicated how he would address the student during this engagement, Ms McShane said “he didn’t say that he would or wouldn’t”, and said “I am a professional but I cannot support this”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
3
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee drugs raid Picture shows; Arthurstone Terrace. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
5
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
6
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
3
9
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
10
Businessman Nevada Mitchell wants to turn Arbroath's empty Smugglers Tavern into holiday flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town…

More from The Courier

CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Teacher Enoch Burke (Niall Carson/PA)
Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Missing Ellie Egan, 13, from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.
Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week
Humza Yousaf with his new cabinet. Image: PA.
Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet
From left: Matty Todd, Chris Mochrie and Craig Wighton. Images: Craig Brown.
VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season
Anthony Eamonson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Shining-style axe attack on door by Perthshire man locked outside in his underpants
A Meerkat at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee
Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented