‘Inspiration’ Betty Boothroyd remembered at funeral attended by PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Inspiration’ Betty Boothroyd remembered at funeral attended by PM

By Press Association
The coffin of former speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd is carried into St George’s Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
The coffin of former speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd is carried into St George’s Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Baroness Betty Boothroyd will be remembered as an “inspiration”, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said at the trailblazing former Commons speaker’s funeral.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among mourners paying their last respects to the first and so far only woman to be elected to the role.

The funeral of Lady Boothroyd, who died last month aged 93, took place at a 12th century church in the Cambridgeshire village she called home in her later years.

The Rector of Thriplow, who led the private noon service, said it had been planned by Lady Boothroyd and reflected how highly regarded she was in all walks of life.

Current Speaker Sir Lindsay told the PA news agency: “The service was so fitting. It was Baroness Boothroyd to the end.”

He said he would remember her “not only as a friend, but an inspiration”.

“She smashed that glass ceiling to smithereens. She became the first and only woman speaker we’ve ever had.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle following the funeral of former speaker Betty Boothroyd at St George’s Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle following the funeral of former speaker Betty Boothroyd at St George’s Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Well I’ve got to say, what a fantastic speaker.

“She is one of the greatest speakers ever known. One of the greatest women that I can honestly say that I have known.

“I will always be in awe and always thank her for her kindness and her advice.”

Mr Sunak called her “remarkable” as he led the tributes ahead of the funeral, saying: “Parliament stands taller because of her service.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following the funeral of former speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd at St George’s Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following the funeral of Betty Boothroyd at St George’s Church, Thriplow (Joe Giddens/PA)

Attending the funeral meant that Mr Sunak was absent from Prime Minister’s Questions.

Lady Boothroyd had chosen the music, including Climb Ev’ry Mountain sung by Dame Patricia Routledge, “a very close friend” of Lady Boothroyd’s, the Rev Angela Melaniphy told PA.

She added: “What was lovely about it was that her family was there, her very close friends were there, members of the village were there and members of Parliament were there.

“And so it was a service that included all of her life and each part of that reflected how highly she was regarded.”

The coffin, adorned with a large bouquet of white flowers, left St George’s Church to The Battle Hymn Of The Republic.

The Order of Service for the funeral of former Speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd at St George’s Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire
The Order of Service for the funeral of former speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mourners gathered outside the stone church to see off the hearse as the church bells tolled.

Ms Melaniphy said Lady Boothroyd was a real Thriplow resident who “drank at the local pub, she shopped at the local shop”.

“As I said in the service, in the country she was known to many people as Baroness Boothroyd, in Parliament she was Madam Speaker, but to us she was simply Betty.”

Sir Lindsay said she had “lived life to the fullest”, enjoying cigarettes and gin and tonic, and “took every challenge in her stride”.

Mr Sunak said: “Today we come together from across the political spectrum to remember one of our greatest speakers – the remarkable Betty Boothroyd.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer following the funeral of former speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd at St George’s Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was among those who attended the funeral (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lady Boothroyd, a former Labour MP, shattered more than 700 years of parliamentary tradition when she became the first woman to be elected speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000.

She then entered the Lords as a crossbench peer in January 2001.

Born to mill worker parents in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, in 1929, Lady Boothroyd was a professional dancer from 1946 to 1948 and appeared in pantomime in London’s West End before going into politics.

She unsuccessfully contested four parliamentary seats before being elected to West Bromwich (later to become West Bromwich West) in May 1973.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
3
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee drugs raid Picture shows; Arthurstone Terrace. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
5
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
6
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
3
9
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
10
Businessman Nevada Mitchell wants to turn Arbroath's empty Smugglers Tavern into holiday flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town…

More from The Courier

CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
The coffin of former speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd is carried into St George’s Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Missing Ellie Egan, 13, from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.
Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week
Humza Yousaf with his new cabinet. Image: PA.
Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet
From left: Matty Todd, Chris Mochrie and Craig Wighton. Images: Craig Brown.
VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season
Anthony Eamonson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Shining-style axe attack on door by Perthshire man locked outside in his underpants
A Meerkat at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee
Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented