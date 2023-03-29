Man who hit greenkeeper on the head with a horseshoe found guilty of murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man who hit greenkeeper on the head with a horseshoe found guilty of murder

By Press Association
Thomas Parker, who died after he was attacked at Reading station on Saturday following an altercation on a train (British Transport Police/PA)
Thomas Parker, who died after he was attacked at Reading station on Saturday following an altercation on a train (British Transport Police/PA)

A man who killed a golf greenkeeper by hitting him on the head with a horseshoe has been found guilty of murder.

Kirkpatrick Virgo hit Thomas Parker, 24, with the item after the pair argued over loud music from a boombox speaker on a train.

The 42-year-old, from Slough, admitted manslaughter and carrying an offensive weapon, but denied murder.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on Wednesday after deliberating for three hours and 49 minutes.

The row began when Mr Parker’s brother Craig Parker, 27, told one of Virgo’s friends to turn the music down on the train at about 11pm last July 30.

The two groups shouted at each other before the altercation was ended by off-duty police officers.

Virgo then followed the Parker brothers when the train arrived at Reading station.

During his evidence, Craig Parker told how he went to be sick behind a pillar as soon as the train arrived at Reading Station.

He said he felt ill from a McDonald’s milkshake he had consumed on the train.

“Once I vomited I felt Tom looking over me, making sure I was all right,” he said.

“Then it happened, so quickly, Tom was on the floor in front of me.”

The court heard that Virgo had followed the group, removing a heavy metallic horseshoe from his rucksack, which he then used to hit Thomas Parker in the head.

Craig Parker told the court that he pursued Virgo through the station as he did not want to let him get away.

“I was in a bear hug, grappling, just holding (him), I did not want to let him go,” he said.

After Virgo was detained, Mr Parker heard someone tell him that he needed to go back to his brother.

“I heard someone say ‘you best come down now’,” he said.

Mr Parker found his brother surrounded by paramedics.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Thomas Parker was pronounced dead at 12.40am.

The court was told that Mr Parker died as a result of a subarachnoid haemorrhage after he was hit, meaning fragile blood vessels near his brain had burst and he had gone into cardiac arrest.

Consultant forensic pathologist Robert Chapman, who performed the post-mortem examination, told the court: “One to 2% of cases I deal with have this sort of injury.

“I would expect to see this type of injury about once a year or slightly less than that.”

Virgo will be sentenced on Friday.

