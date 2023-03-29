Travel disruption warning as strong winds expected to hit south coast

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Britons are set for travel delays as winds of up to 70mph could hit the south coast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds are expected to affect the south of England and Wales.

The warning covers the south coast of England stretching from Hastings to Cornwall.

Heavy winds are also expected to hit the south of Wales stretching from Barry to St David’s.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Strong winds across parts of South Wales, SW England and along the south coast of England Thursday 2100 – Friday 1200 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/CCz2EPlYQB — Met Office (@metoffice) March 29, 2023

The Met office said residents of Cornwall and Devon may see the worst weather and people should keep an eye on the forecast.

A spokesman told the PA news agency: “We are expecting a spell of very unsettled winds on Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves in from northern France.

“There are chances of winds of up to 70mph on exposed coasts and on high ground.

“There may be isolated power cuts and there may be a few trees coming down as well.”

The strong winds could mean possible travel disruption, particularly for high-sided vehicles. Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are also likely.

The Met Office warned costal areas are likely to see winds of 50 to 60mph but in some areas they could be as fast as 70mph.

The warning is in place from 9pm on Thursday night and conditions are not expected to improve until midday on Friday.