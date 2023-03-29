Covid inquiry should look at ‘perilous state’ of NI health service pre-pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covid inquiry should look at ‘perilous state’ of NI health service pre-pandemic

By Press Association
The coronavirus emergency hit a health system that was already ‘near collapse’, the inquiry heard Niall Carson(/PA)
The coronavirus emergency hit a health system that was already 'near collapse', the inquiry heard Niall Carson(/PA)

Many of those who died in the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland were ultimately victims of the dire state of the region’s health service prior to the pandemic, the chair of the UK inquiry has been told.

The coronavirus emergency hit a health system that was already “near collapse” due to years of underinvestment and political dysfunction, a group representing bereaved relatives claimed.

Northern Ireland’s under-pressure health service has the longest waiting lists in the UK.

Major plans to reform and restructure the system have been stalled by a series of political impasses at Stormont.

Brenda Campbell KC (PA)

At a preliminary hearing on the scheduled Northern Ireland module of the UK-wide Covid-19 inquiry, a group representing families of those who lost loved ones in the pandemic said the state of the health service prior to March 2020 must be examined.

Brenda Campbell KC, representing Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, made the case to inquiry chair Baroness Hallett at the virtual hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

“Whilst, of course, this is not an inquiry into the pre-existing state of health services or public services, be it health care or social work, and nor could it be that, we contend that so far as Northern Ireland is concerned, the inquiry must acknowledge, again either by way of expert evidence or otherwise, the really perilous state of public services in Northern Ireland before the onset of the pandemic,” she said.

“Many of our families are in no doubt that their loved ones were ultimately victims of a health and social care system in a state of near collapse.

“The fact that it has been in a state of near collapse is widely recognised, both in literature and also in expert evidence given to other court cases in Northern Ireland.

“So, it’s our submission that the impact of that austerity that we have addressed in our written submissions, combined with the long periods of the absence of a functioning executive, left the prevailing health care system and social care system in a dire state before the pandemic, and decisions made, and this is important in terms of bringing it within the scope (of the inquiry), that those pre-existing pressures were real, and that decisions made in the context of those have got to be examined.

“Therefore, in order to properly consider the impact of the pandemic on health and social care in Northern Ireland, we must first understand the prior state of the healthcare system.”

Ms Campbell said the current political stalemate at Stormont and lack of functioning political institutions made the Northern Ireland module of the UK inquiry all the more important for the families.

“The ongoing political stalemate, if I can call it that, in the north means that a Northern Irish-specific inquiry is no closer to reality, nor is in fact the ongoing scrutiny that might have been expected in the aftermath of the pandemic,” she told Baroness Hallett.

“So, in reality, your inquiry represents the only opportunity for bereaved families in the north to get and to gain and to bring some understanding of their individual and collective experience during the Covid-19 pandemic here in Northern Ireland, and, accordingly, it is very much welcomed and it is very much appreciated by the Northern Irish families.”

