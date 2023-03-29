Children living with pet cats or dogs ‘less likely to develop food allergies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children living with pet cats or dogs ‘less likely to develop food allergies’

By Press Association
Babies living with pet cats or dogs may be less likely to develop food allergies as they grow older compared to those in pet-free homes, research suggests.

Being exposed to dogs is linked to a reduced risk of egg, milk and nut allergies, while cat exposure is tied to a lower risk of egg, wheat and soybean allergies, an analysis of more than 65,000 infants from Japan found.

But children who have hamsters as pets may be at an increased risk of developing a nut allergy, researchers discovered.

The findings, published in the journal Plos One, could help design future studies on children and allergies, the scientists in Japan said.

Around one in 12 young children in the UK are thought to suffer from a food allergy.

Being exposed to farm animals in pregnancy and early childhood is associated with a lower risk of food allergies, previous research has shown.

For the latest study, Hisao Okabe from the Fukushima Medical University used data from 66,215 children and their mothers who were part of the Japan Environment And Children’s Study.

About 22% were exposed to indoor pets – mainly dogs and cats – while in the womb.

Children with indoor pets had a “significantly reduced incidence of food allergies” compared to those with outdoor dogs, the researchers discovered.

Living with cats is linked to a lower risk of developing egg, wheat and soybean allergies (PA)

Meanwhile, children exposed to hamsters – 0.9% of the total group studied – had a “significantly greater incidence of nut allergies”.

The findings are based on self-reported data and cannot determine if the link between pet exposure and food allergy incidence is causative, the researchers said.

They wrote: “This study showed that the association between pet exposure during foetal development or early infancy and the incidence risk of food allergies until the age of three years differs depending on the combination of two factors: pet species and allergen type.

“Dog exposure might reduce the incidence risks of egg, milk and nut allergies; cat exposure might reduce the risks of egg, wheat and soybean allergies; hamster exposure might increase the risk of nut allergy.

“However, this study was a questionnaire-based survey and we did not perform an objective assessment.

“Further studies using oral food challenges are required to more accurately assess the incident of food allergies.”

