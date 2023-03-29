King vows to ‘strengthen connections’ between UK and Germany in banquet speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King vows to ‘strengthen connections’ between UK and Germany in banquet speech

By Press Association
(left to right) Elke Budenbender, the Queen Consort, the King and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrive at the state banquet at Bellevue Palace (Ben Birchall/PA)
(left to right) Elke Budenbender, the Queen Consort, the King and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrive at the state banquet at Bellevue Palace (Ben Birchall/PA)

The King has pledged to “strengthen the connections” between the UK and Germany as he paid tribute to the “enduring value” of the two nations’ relationship.

In the first state banquet speech of his reign, Charles stressed that he was “utterly convinced” the bond between Britain and one of the EU’s leading nations “will grow ever stronger”.

Speaking in German, he drew laughs from guests at the white-tie event when he referenced a British comedy sketch hugely popular in Germany called “dinner for one”, about an elderly aristocrat who dines alone while her waiter gets progressively more drunk as he consumes alcohol poured for her missing dinner guests.

The historic day saw the King and Queen Consort receive an official welcome in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, a symbol of peace and unity and the first time the location has been used to greet a foreign head of state.

Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender warmly welcomed Charles and Camilla as their first state visit began, heralding a deepening of the post-Brexit relationship between the two countries.

At an event promoting UK and German climate and sustainability efforts, he praised the King’s green “convictions” and thanked him for making the “personal gesture” of choosing his country as the destination for the monarch’s inaugural state visit.

In his banquet speech, he later highlighted how six years ago the UK began its “withdrawal” from the EU but despite the fundamental change the bond between the two countries “will remain firm”.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, with the King and the Queen Consort during the ceremonial welcome at the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, at the start of their state visit to Germany
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, with the King and the Queen Consort during the ceremonial welcome at the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, at the start of their state visit to Germany (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Among the guests were a few celebrities, including German resident and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, and distant German relations of the King, who told those gathered: “The relationship between Germany and the United Kingdom matters greatly to me, too, Mr President, and I am more convinced than ever of its enduring value to us all.

“It means so much to us that my wife and I could come to Germany for this very first overseas tour of my reign.

“I can only assure you, that throughout the time that is granted to me as King, I will do all I can to strengthen the connections between us.”

Charles’ historic visit was marked by the German president presenting him with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany 1st class, which he wore.

Camilla, dressed in a black evening dress by Bruce, also wore her Grand Cross – special class – of the Order of Merit, also presented by the German head of state, and the late Queen’s fringe diamond necklace.

The mention of the sketch, which has been watched by millions of Germans every New Year’s Eve since 1973, raised a laugh in the room as His Majesty told them in German: “It is nice of you all not to have left me alone with a ‘dinner for one!’”

King Charles III State Visit to Germany – Day 1
(left to right) Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Charles and the Queen Consort attend the state banquet (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Charles, speaking at Bellevue Palace, added: “Mr President, Germany and the United Kingdom are deeply invested in each other’s futures. I am utterly convinced that the connections between us will grow ever stronger as, together, we pursue a more sustainable, prosperous and secure future.”

Speaking about how the UK and Germany remain close despite Brexit, the German president told the guests: “March 2017 marked the start of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union. Today, exactly six years later, we are opening a new chapter. Our situation is different as we look to the future, yet we are doing so together.

“No matter what lies ahead, I know that our German-British friendship will remain significant and will remain firm. Our friendship is important and it is strong.”

He also joked about the footballing rivalry between the two nations, saying: “Even football was an English invention that the Germans were all too keen to take on. And although not every game is a friendly, it is good that these days German and British rivalries are only ever played out on the football pitch.”

The president reminded the King that he had “a close personal relationship with Germany” and presented him with a touching photograph of Charles as a boy with his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

King Charles III State Visit to Germany – Day 1
(left to right) Elke Budenbender, the Queen Consort, Charles and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrive at the state banquet at Bellevue Palace, Berlin (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Steinmeier said: “At the tender age of 13, you came to Germany – with no official welcome, no press, no photographers. And yet there is a captivating photo, a snapshot of you together with your father, Prince Philip, as you arrive at Frankfurt airport.

“A young journalist, at that stage a mere trainee, took the photo on the tarmac. And it gives me great pleasure to present you with this photo to remember this special moment today, 61 years on, as a sign of your longstanding close bond with our country.”

Banquet guests included names from the worlds of engineering, technology, science, the environment, the arts and education, including punk rocker Campino, sculptor Sir Tony Cragg and some of Charles’ distant relatives – Bernhard, Margrave of Baden and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
Hamilton won the SPFL Trust Trophy by beating Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented