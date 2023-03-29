Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow to attend vigil for Nashville shooting victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow to attend vigil for Nashville shooting victims

By Press Association
People pray during a community vigil held for the people killed during the Covenant School shooting (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
People pray during a community vigil held for the people killed during the Covenant School shooting (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

First lady Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow were among those expected to attend a candlelight vigil on Wednesday in memory of the three children and three adults killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Ms Crow was scheduled to perform, along with fellow musicians Margo Price and Ketch Secor, the Nashville mayor’s office said in a news release.

The line-up also listed civic leaders, including mayor John Cooper and police chief John Drake.

Mr Cooper said the vigil would “honour the lives of the victims and lift up the survivors and families” of the Covenant School.

Nashville School Shooting
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the Covenant School in Nashville (Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean via AP)

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis sent his condolences to the city and offered prayers to those affected by the violence.

In a telegram, the pontiff asked Nashville Bishop J Mark Spalding to convey the assurance of his prayers.

“He joins the entire community in mourning the children and adults who died and commends them to the loving embrace of the Lord Jesus,” read the telegram, which was sent by the Vatican’s secretary of state in the pontiff’s name.

In other developments, Nashville city officials on Wednesday declined to immediately release the 911 calls about the shooting because of the ongoing investigation.

Nashville School Shooting Victim
Michael Hill, centre, with his family, was one of the victims of the Covenant School shooting (Family photo via AP)

Police have said a 28-year-old former student drove up to the school on Monday morning, shot out the glass doors and gunned down three nine-year-olds, a custodian, a substitute teacher and the head of the school.

Authorities have not yet determined the attacker’s motive but said the assailant did not target specific victims.

The dead children were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The adults killed were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and custodian Mike Hill, also 61.

Among the featured performers at the vigil, Ms Price has been particularly vocal about governor Bill Lee’s position on state gun laws, having tweeted in response to shooting: “Our children are dying and being shot in school but you’re more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws? You have blood on your hands.”

Nashville School Shooting Victim
Katherine Koonce, head of the Covenant School, was shot dead in the attack (The Covenant School via AP)

Mr Lee said late on Tuesday that Ms Peak was a close friend of his wife, Maria, and that the two had been planning to meet for dinner after Ms Peak’s work that day.

“Maria woke up this morning without one of her best friends,” Mr Lee said in a video statement, adding that his wife once taught with Ms Peak and Ms Koonce. The women, he said, “have been family friends for decades.”

The shooting led to an outpouring of prayers and support.

“As pundits and politicians try to make sense out of the senseless, we’re not really asking why. We know why – we live in a broken, fallen world,” said pastor George Grant, a leader with the Nashville Presbytery, which is connected to the school.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Mr Grant recounted how notifications about an active attacker at the school interrupted a presbytery planning meeting that included Chad Scruggs, Covenant Presbyterian Church pastor and the father of one of the shooting victims.

“We emptied into the hallway, stricken, eyes clouded with unbelief, horror, and grief. Our worst fears were realised,” Mr Grant wrote.

Police said the assailant, whom they identified as Audrey Hale, was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and was not on the radar of police before the attack.

Police have given unclear information on Hale’s gender.

For hours on Monday, police identified the attacker as a woman. Later in the day, the police chief said Hale was transgender.

In an email on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said Hale “was assigned female at birth” but used masculine pronouns on a social media profile. Then the chief later used feminine pronouns to refer to Hale.

