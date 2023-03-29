Preparations to prevent collision at Queen’s 1953 coronation part of new display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preparations to prevent collision at Queen’s 1953 coronation part of new display

By Press Association
Elizabeth II at her coronation (PA)
Elizabeth II at her coronation (PA)

Coronation artefacts including hand-drawn ceremonial diagrams designed to avoid a “collision” of key players during the anointing of the late Queen are to go on show.

A new exhibition at Lambeth Palace Library features material dating back to Henry I’s coronation in the Middle Ages.

The form and order of service for the Queen’s coronation in 1953 (Church of England/PA)

It includes detailed notes and plans set out to ensure “a smooth and dignified sequence of movement” during Elizabeth II’s coronation 70 years ago in 1953.

The diagram of Westminster Abbey’s coronation theatre features arrows illustrating the movement of the key players for the anointing with holy oil – with the Queen represented by a circle with the capital S and the Archbishop by a circle with the capital C.

The directions for movements during the Queen's anointing
The directions for movements during the Queen’s anointing (Church of England/PA)

A typed comment setting out directions for the monarch, the Great Chamberlain, the Lord Chamberlain and several bishops, reads: “NOTE: There should be no collision if all move at the same pace.”

The plan adds that if the participants study the details closely “there should be no need for haste, no confusion of movement and plenty of room in which to move and manoeuvre”.

The then Archbishop of Canterbury Geoffrey Fisher was responsible for drawing up the Queen’s Coronation Rite.

Archbishop Fisher's amendments featuring Philip to the order of service
Archbishop Fisher’s amendments featuring Philip to the order of service (Church of England/PA)

Proofs of the text of the service show his scribbled annotations and corrections throughout, including the part where Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, knelt in front of the Queen to pay homage.

Lambeth Palace Library said on its website that the Queen and Archbishop Fisher were keen for Philip to have a role in the service.

It added: “Where possible, amendments were made to the ceremonial to reflect this, the most significant of which was that the Archbishop gave up his right to be the first to pay homage to the Queen, in favour of the duke.”

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
The Duke of Edinburgh paying homage to the Queen during her coronation in Westminster Abbey (PA)

Large banners used for the 1902 coronation of Edward VII will also be on show.

The then-Archbishop of Canterbury Frederick Temple was suffering from failing eyesight and there were concerns for his health with his physical strength in decline.

Special prompts were printed on boards in huge font for him to read from to accommodate his sight problems, with Edward VII repeatedly muttering during the coronation: “I am very anxious about the Archbishop.”

Part of a pamphlet arguing for a change to the route of the procession for the coronation of George III (Church of England/PA)

Among the other items will be a pamphlet arguing for a change to George III’s procession in 1761, suggesting a “more commodious and proper” longer alternative, which, in the end, was ignored for a shorter route.

Highlights also include the Coronation Charter of Henry I, the manuscript of the coronation service prepared for William III and Mary II, a letter from George VI thanking the then Archbishop for his part in the coronation and the Bible upon which Elizabeth II swore her Coronation oath.

The free display opens to the public at the library in London from April 12 to July 13.

