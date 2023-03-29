Arsenal to play all women’s games at the Emirates Stadium ‘a realistic vision’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arsenal to play all women’s games at the Emirates Stadium ‘a realistic vision’

By Press Association
Arsenal are through to the semi-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal are through to the semi-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jonas Eidevall believes it is a “realistic vision” for Arsenal to play permanently at the Emirates Stadium after they came from behind to beat Bayern Munich and reach the Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

A dominating opening 45 minutes helped the hosts overturn a first-leg deficit as a fine Frida Maanum strike and a Stina Blackstenius header sealed a 2-0 win on the night.

Trailing to a Lea Schuller goal in Germany last week, the hosts recovered from the early loss of Kim Little to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

The win came in front of a crowd of 21,307 fans at the Emirates, with Eidevall’s side having also played to attendances of over 40,000 on three occasions this season.

“I think when we talk about growing the game, that’s absolutely fundamental for creating these moments with our supporters,” the Arsenal boss replied when asked about the decision to move more games to the stadium.

“I think it’s been absolutely fundamental, that without us being able to experience playing here so many times, but also to get supporters here to experience it so many times with us. It helps us to do this tonight.

“I really hope that it continues to push. I get the sense of belief that we’re seeing history getting created very quickly in front of our eyes, when I see how the attendances and the culture is here at the Emirates Stadium.

“Five years ago, if someone would have said that Arsenal’s long-term plan is to move permanently to Emirates Stadium, people would probably have asked ‘how is that going to happen?’, but now I think people understand that that might be a realistic vision for the future.”

Captain Kim Little was forced off injured after 10 minutes and Katie McCabe limped out of the contest late on and is expected to undergo a scan on Thursday, with Eidevall saying both players would be assessed.

The margin of victory should have been much more comfortable but for a fine goalkeeping display from Maria-Luisa Grohs and some wayward finishing from the Arsenal forwards.

Eidevall has guided the Gunners to their first Champions League semi-final since 2013, when they lost to Wolfsburg – who also knocked Arsenal out in the quarter-finals last season.

The Germans could again be standing in the way this time around as currently lead Paris St-Germain 1-0 on aggregate, with the winners meeting Arsenal in the last four.

Arsenal v Bayern Munich – UEFA Women’s Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal's Frida Maanum (hidden) is mobbed by team-mates after scoring the first goal in a 2-0 Champions League quarter-final second leg win over Bayern Munich (Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Two of those in attendance for the fine win were technical director Edu and men’s manager Mikel Arteta, whose side sit top of the Premier League.

“I got a very nice message from Edu after the game,” said Eidevall.

“The support of the whole club is magnificent. They talk a lot about when you’re around Arsenal that we always act with class.

“But when you’re inside the organisation you really understand the meaning of those words. It’s not just something that’s written on a wall.

“It’s ingrained from top management and it spreads down. That communication and belief from them is amazing.”

