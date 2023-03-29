NHS payments ‘not reaching’ at-home dialysis patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS payments ‘not reaching’ at-home dialysis patients

By Press Association
A new survey found that many patients are not receiving funds from the NHS to help fund their at-home dialysis treatment (PA)
A new survey found that many patients are not receiving funds from the NHS to help fund their at-home dialysis treatment (PA)

Kidney patients are not receiving funds they are entitled to which help with the cost of performing treatments at home, a charity has said.

Patients whose kidneys are not working properly sometimes need to have dialysis treatment – a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys cannot perform this function.

This can be done in a number of ways, including patients having dialysis sessions at home.

If patients opt for at-home treatment they are entitled to receive reimbursement from their NHS trust for the additional utility costs incurred by running the equipment – the annual cost estimated to be around £1,000, depending on the type of machine used and the frequency it is needed.

Hospitals receive specific funds from NHS England to cover these reimbursements.

But Kidney Care UK has accused hospitals of not passing on the cash to patients in need.

A new report from the charity states that more than a third (37%) of home dialysis patients are not receiving any reimbursement from their local NHS trust and only 29% trusts are reimbursing patients using the appropriate tariff to cover the energy costs.

It said that when patients do receive reimbursements these can “vary hugely” – from £160 a year to £1,040.

Some patients told the charity they were considering stopping home dialysis and instead having treatment in an NHS unit – despite many saying that being able to perform the treatment at home gives them a better quality of life.

It comes as the NHS is pushing ahead with its virtual wards plan with 100,000 patients in England already treated virtually while they are at home or in residential care.

The NHS in England eventually aims to have 50,000 people treated on virtual wards every month.

Kidney Care UK said that when a patient opts for at-home dialysis it can save the NHS around £10,000 per patient per year.

Previous analysis suggests that if 20% of dialysis patients opt for at-home care it could save the NHS £5 million per year.

The charity’s new poll of 1,000 kidney patients, including almost 100 who are using at-home dialysis, found that the majority were concerned about the cost of home dialysis this winter due to the energy cost linked to running the machines.

Many patients had said they turned down their thermostats as a result, which could be putting them at risk, the charity said.

The machines often require being kept at a certain temperature to function properly, it added.

Fiona Loud, policy director at Kidney Care UK, said: “There are too many kidney patients who are eligible for reimbursement but who are not receiving it.

“Reimbursement is not something they should have to fight for, it should be something all home dialysis patients receive automatically.

“Which begs the question: As virtually everywhere has a policy, and we know the Trusts are already receiving the funds to cover the cost of reimbursement for additional utility costs, then why aren’t people getting the money?

“It’s simply not good enough that some Trusts who are reimbursing are either paying below the standard tariff or are not able to say whether they are paying at that rate.

“All NHS Trusts must ensure that they are meeting their reimbursement obligations in full.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “NHS England has ensured that all renal services in England have a reimbursement process in place for adults – and more recently children – for utility costs associated with their home dialysis.

“While Trusts are ultimately responsible, NHS England is working with providers to support this process, monitor progress and signpost to guidance and tools published by groups like the UK Kidney Association, to make sure everyone has fair and equal access.”

Just over 5,000 patients receive home dialysis in the UK.

