Police make three arrests after two men shot dead in two nearby villages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police make three arrests after two men shot dead in two nearby villages

By Press Association
Police and forensics at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police and forensics at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound (Joe Giddens/PA)

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after two men were shot dead in two “linked” incidents in separate villages around six miles apart.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were first called to reports of gunshots at a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham at just after 9pm on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the body of a 32-year-old man inside a property with a gunshot wound and are now treating his death as murder.

Police at the scene in The Row in Sutton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 57-year-old man who had died from gunshot wounds
Police at the scene in The Row in Sutton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 57-year-old man who had died from gunshot wounds (Sam Russell/PA)

The force said that at 9.37pm police received a call from a person in Sutton, near Ely, again reporting hearing gunshots.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found at a property in The Row with gunshot wounds and his death is also being treated as murder.

The roads in Bluntisham and Sutton are around six miles apart.

Police said they were not in a position to name either victim as formal identification has not been carried out.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in the early hours of Thursday in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening
Police at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening (Joe Giddens/PA)

A car that was believed to have been used by the offender, a white Peugeot 208, and a shotgun have been recovered.

The properties in Meridian Close and The Row have been cordoned off and police officers remain at the scenes.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the major crime unit, said: “We have launched two linked murder investigations following the shootings of two men at separate properties in the county.

“These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public.

Flowers left at the scene in The Row in Sutton
Flowers left at the scene in The Row in Sutton (Sam Russell/PA)

“There will be an increased police presence in the areas concerned today and officers and scenes of crime officers will be at the scenes throughout the day.

“Our thoughts also go out to the family and friends of the victims.

“Specially trained officers are in touch with them and they are helping our investigation.

“Detectives are now beginning inquiries into how these events unfolded and we are appealing to anyone who was in either area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or a white Peugeot 208.

Police forensics officers in The Row in Sutton
Police forensics officers in The Row in Sutton (Sam Russell/PA)

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Scan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
Hamilton won the SPFL Trust Trophy by beating Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented