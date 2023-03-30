Oscar Pistorius set for parole hearing 10 years after killing girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oscar Pistorius set for parole hearing 10 years after killing girlfriend

By Press Association
Oscar Pistorius (Alon Skuy/Pool Photo via AP, file)
Oscar Pistorius (Alon Skuy/Pool Photo via AP, file)

Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is expected to attend a parole hearing that will decide if he can be released from prison 10 years after killing his girlfriend.

He was convicted of killing Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door in his home on Valentine’s Day 2013.

He could leave Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Friday if his parole is granted, although the Department of Corrections said the process may take days to finalise if his application is successful.

South Africa Pistorius Parole
A tribute to Reeva Steenkamp on South African TV channel SABC 1 (Denis Farrell/AP)

Ms Steenkamp’s parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, have said they oppose Pistorius’s release and are allowed to address the parole board at his hearing. A submission by a victim’s relatives is one of numerous factors taken into account.

“He is a murderer. He should remain in jail,” Mr Steenkamp said in an interview published last month on the 10th anniversary of his daughter’s killing.

The Department of Corrections declined to give details on Pistorius’s hearing, saying it was “an internal matter” like any other parole hearing.

According to guidelines, the board will consider the offence Pistorius was convicted of, his conduct and disciplinary record in prison, whether he took part in educational or other training courses, his mental and physical state, whether he is likely to “relapse into crime” and the risk he poses to the public.

Legal expert Neo Mashele said: “Generally speaking, the behaviour of the offender is the most important consideration.” Pistorius’s parole lawyer, Julian Knight, previously said the athlete had been a “model prisoner”.

Pistorius, who is now 36, was ultimately convicted of murder after prosecutors appealed against an initial conviction for culpable homicide, which is comparable to manslaughter.

June and Barry Steenkamp
June and Barry Steenkamp (Channel 5/PA)

He was eventually sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison in 2017, again after a prosecution appeal against a lighter sentence.

Offenders in South Africa convicted of serious crimes must serve at least half their sentence before being considered for parole. Pistorius has done that after taking into account the time he served in jail from late 2014 while the appeals in his case were heard.

He could be released on full parole or placed on day parole, where he would be allowed to live and work in the community during the day but have to return to prison at night.

He could also be placed under correctional supervision, which means he would be released but have to spend some of his time during the week at a correctional centre.

Pistorius’s parole could be denied, where the board usually asks the offender to reapply at a later stage.

He had both his lower legs amputated as a baby and walks with prosthetics. The multiple Paralympic champion was once hailed as an inspirational figure, but his murder trial and downfall captivated the world.

Oscar Pistorius in the Men’s 400m T44 final at London 2012
Oscar Pistorius in the Men’s 400m T44 final at London 2012 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

His crime eventually led to him being sent to Kgosi Mampuru II maximum security prison, one of South Africa’s most notorious. He was moved to Atteridgeville in 2016 because that facility is better suited to disabled prisoners.

Reports claim he had at one point grown a beard, gained weight and taken up smoking, and was unrecognisable from the elite athlete who competed against able-bodied runners on his carbon-fibre blades at the 2012 London Olympics.

He has spent much of his time working in an area of the prison grounds where vegetables are grown, sometimes driving a tractor. His father, Henke Pistorius, said in a 2018 interview that he was running bible classes for other inmates.

There have also been flashes of trouble. Pistorius sustained an injury in an altercation with another inmate over a public telephone in 2017. A year earlier, he received treatment for injuries to his wrists, which his family denied were a result of him harming himself.

Pistorius has been seeking parole since 2021 but a hearing that year was cancelled partly because he had not yet met with Mr and Mrs Steenkamp in a process known as a victim-offender dialogue.

He claims he shot 29-year-old Ms Steenkamp by mistake with his licensed pistol because he thought she was a dangerous intruder.

