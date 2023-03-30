UK firms least enthusiastic on working with start-ups, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK firms least enthusiastic on working with start-ups, report says

By Press Association
A roundtable talk in Paris with innovation experts was organised by Sopra Steria to mark the launch of The Open Innovation Report 2023 (Handout/PA)
British businesses are the least enthusiastic in Europe on working with start-ups in the future, new analysis suggests.

Eight out of 10 UK corporations see the value of collaboration with start-ups, with 56% agreeing it is “mission critical”, but almost a third (31%) say they have no plans to do so in the next 18 months.

The figures come from a new survey and analysis by European tech firm Sopra Steria in its Open Innovation Report 2023, compiled with polling firm Ipsos and French business school INSEAD.

Open innovation, the term for where organisations do not only use internal knowledge, staff and resources, but collaborate with start-ups to seek new solutions to business challenges, has grown as post-Covid-19 working habits and the global economic slowdown change business reality.

Once a relatively niche phenomenon, open innovation is increasing across Europe, with almost three in four (72%) European corporates now running collaboration projects with start-ups.

The UK, however, is lagging behind this trend, with only 61% of UK corporations having collaborated with start-ups in the past – the second lowest level in Europe.

The main reason UK firms said they would consider working with start-ups was to explore technological innovations, a trend common with firms in Europe.

Other areas of interest for collaboration related to sustainability (65%), cyber security (50%) and artificial intelligence (32%).

Half of UK firms, while recognising the value of collaboration with start-ups, say legal and regulatory constraints prevent them entering partnerships and 28% expressed confusion about who is responsible for collaboration projects within their organisations.

Other contributing factors which UK firms cited as preventing work with start-ups included, a lack of structure and processes for collaboration (39%), low risk tolerance, (36%) and a lack of strategic focus from senior management (33%).

John Neilson, chief executive officer, Sopra Steria UK and Asia, said: “The current economic context has reinforced the maturity of European companies in terms of open innovation – and the UK is bucking the trend when it comes to appetite to collaborate.

“Collaborating with innovative and disruptive start-ups is the only way to ensure the UK doesn’t fall behind when it comes to creativity in the sector and for businesses to continue to participate in what is becoming an increasingly competitive market.

“If we can provide greater guidance on how collaboration can be initiated, we can go some way to beginning to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.”

Sopra Steria, INSEAD and Ipsos surveyed 1,648 organisations across 10 European countries, including 65 businesses and 139 start-ups in the UK, in September 2022.

