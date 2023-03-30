Robbers killed drug dealer but failed to find cash in headboard, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Robbers killed drug dealer but failed to find cash in headboard, court told

By Press Association
Olsi Kuka was found in his bed with multiple stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Olsi Kuka was found in his bed with multiple stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A band of robbers stabbed a drug dealer to death and ransacked his flat but failed to find thousands of pounds in cash stashed inside his headboard, a court has heard.

The Covid mask-wearing team burst into 25-year-old Olsi Kuka’s home and attacked him with two knives and an air gun in an early morning raid, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Kuka was found in his blood-soaked bed with multiple stab wounds as well as four metal ball bearings embedded in his scalp – but no defensive injuries, jurors were told.

The victim’s cousin, Alush Kuka, who was living in the flat in Whetstone, north London, was allegedly threatened, punched and slashed in the attack on May 11 last year but survived to raise the alarm.

Despite the efforts of medics at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead at 3.12am.

A post-mortem examination found he died from stab wounds to the chest and right leg.

On Thursday, prosecutor Edward Brown KC told jurors that police noted obvious signs of a search by the robbers before sealing the flat as a crime scene.

He said: “On a later date, police searched the flat once more and found what the robbers had not found.

“The headboard of the bed in the rear bedroom where Olsi Kuka had been found was examined, cut open and four bundles of mixed banknotes were recovered. It amounted to £8,000 in cash.

“Also inside the left drawer of a coffee table was a bundle of mixed banknotes, again estimated to amount to £1,290.”

The prosecutor told jurors that Mr Kuka was killed for his “ill-gotten gains” following a carefully planned operation.

The robbers had travelled in convoy to and from the scene in two Mercedes cars, having carried out a “reconnaissance” journey a few days before, the court was told.

Mr Brown said: “It also follows from the nature of the attack and its consequences that the group travelled in the cars with at least two knives, very likely more than two, and a gun capable of firing pellets – intending to use them as and when necessary to carry out the robbery.”

According to the survivor’s account of the attack, he was sitting up in bed when he heard a banging as if the door was being kicked in.

After the robbers left, he found his cousin lying in his bedroom covered in blood, jurors were told.

The flat had been “ransacked” and potential “hiding places” searched for drugs and money, it was alleged.

Ozan Seran, 27, of no fixed address; Bulent Bakir, 26, from Enfield; Santana Thompson, 20, of Waltham Forest; Reuben Bernard, 18, of Northamptonshire, and Daige Ramsey, 24, of Waltham Forest, deny murder, wounding with intent and conspiracy to rob.

The trial at the Old Bailey continues.

