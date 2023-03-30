Kenyan opposition holds fresh protests despite government warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kenyan opposition holds fresh protests despite government warning

By Press Association
Protesters react next to a burning barricade during a mass rally called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga over the high cost of living, in Kibera Slum, Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Police in Kenya are on high alert ahead of the third round of anti-government protests organized by the opposition that has been termed as illegal by the government. Police chief Japheth Koome insists that Thursday protests are illegal but the opposition leader Raila Odinga says Kenyans have a right to demonstrate. (AP Photo/Samson Otieno)
Protesters react next to a burning barricade during a mass rally called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga over the high cost of living, in Kibera Slum, Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Police in Kenya are on high alert ahead of the third round of anti-government protests organized by the opposition that has been termed as illegal by the government. Police chief Japheth Koome insists that Thursday protests are illegal but the opposition leader Raila Odinga says Kenyans have a right to demonstrate. (AP Photo/Samson Otieno)

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has led thousands of protesters in a third round of anti-government demonstrations as the government warned that no more violent protests would be tolerated.

The opposition is blaming President William Ruto for the rising cost of living and alleges he illegally manipulated his election in last year’s polls, although the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the election results.

Mr Odinga says the protests will only stop after the government lowers the cost of basic food items and allows access to the 2022 election results from the electoral commission’s main computers.

Mr Ruto, who on Thursday arrived back in the country from a four-day trip in Belgium and Germany, remains adamant that the protests are illegal.

William Ruto
William Ruto (Britta Pedersen/dpa/AP)

Interior minister Kithure Kindiki, who is in charge of the police, said on Wednesday that no more violent protests would be tolerated, adding: “We must halt the descent.”

US senator Chris Coons on Wednesday met Kenya’s deputy president Rigathi Gachagua for what the Kenyan leader described as “strengthening ties”.

Mr Coons also met Mr Odinga for talks about “upholding the constitution and the rule of law”, according to the Kenyan politician.

Police have been using force to disperse protesters and four people are reported to have died since the protests started last week.

Mr Odinga said the protests will be held twice every week until the opposition’s demands are met. A governor from his stronghold of Kisumu county had banned protests in the area but quickly backtracked and local government officials joined in Thursday’s demonstrations.

The protests have sparked counter-violence against opposition targets. Last Monday saw the destruction of private property at former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s family farm outside the capital, Mr Odinga’s gas cylinder manufacturing firm near the central business district, and the burning of shops in his stronghold of Kibera.

Kenya Opposition Protests
Protests in Nairobi (Samson Otieno/AP)

The independent Policing Oversight Authority is investigating four incidents of police shooting and killing protesters as well allegations that officers failed to respond to a report on the damaging of private property.

The authority has urged police to abide by the law while protecting life and property.

Civil society groups including Amnesty Kenya and the Kenya Human Rights Commission have expressed concern over the abuse of human rights by the police during the protests and urged police to uphold their service to humanity.

The African Union has called for calm and dialogue among stakeholders recalling a “successful conduct of the general elections and confirmation of the outcome by the Supreme Court”.

Western diplomatic missions in Kenya expressed concern over the violence and damage to places of worship and private property.

The Media Council of Kenya said journalists have been attacked during the demonstrations and added that it would work closely with police to ensure perpetrators face the law.

