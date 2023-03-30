Blind cyclist thanks police for recovering stolen bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Blind cyclist thanks police for recovering stolen bike

By Press Association
Nadeem Mughal is reunited with his tandem, with Cleveland Police PCSO Nic Clerc (Cleveland Police/PA)
Nadeem Mughal is reunited with his tandem, with Cleveland Police PCSO Nic Clerc (Cleveland Police/PA)

A blind cyclist whose specially adapted machine was stolen while he stopped for a break during a ride has praised police after being reunited with his bike.

Nadeem Mughal, 52, from Yarm, Teesside, is passionate about getting out on the roads with his cycling partner and was angry when his £2,000 tandem was taken from outside a supermarket in Billingham where they had stopped to refuel.

The pair had been on a ride to Hartlepool and were on the way back when they took a break, locking the cycle when they left it.

Cleveland Police were able to reunite Mr Mughal with the tandem after they found it while carrying out a drugs raid in Middlesbrough.

It was discovered inside an address, along with other suspected stolen bikes.
 
Five people were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences, and one was also arrested on suspicion of theft. They were bailed pending further enquiries.

Mr Mughal said: “I was shocked and angry when my bike was stolen. Bikes give me enjoyment and normality because I am blind.

“It has been amazing in improving my fitness and confidence.

“I never thought I would see the bike again.

“I am so grateful to the officers and Cleveland Police for getting it back for me.”
 
Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Police Team’s Sergeant John Sproson said: “It was fantastic to be able to return Mr Mughal’s bike.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander alongside the Holland Cooper collection in the new High Street premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

Dundee unveiled their new kit for season 2023/24 today at the V&A.
Dundee fans react to 'absolute belter' of a new home top after V&A unveiling
Humza Yousaf breaking Ramadan fast with his family at Bute House.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
(Left to right) Ukrainian Sermiy Onushcmak gets dental health advice from Jessica Mannion and Ruby Soldan, Queens Hotel, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
Murray hopes to have Matthews back in preseason. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
Spring covid booster vaccines will be rolled out this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Full list of businesses set to take part in 'Think Thursday' Dundee city centre…
Ochilview Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee's potential title-decider against Queen's Park to be held at Ochilview
Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented