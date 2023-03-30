‘More than 750,000 people’ in UK have had long Covid at least two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘More than 750,000 people’ in UK have had long Covid at least two years

By Press Association
Some 1.9 million people across the country are currently estimated to be suffering from long Covid (PA)
Some 1.9 million people across the country are currently estimated to be suffering from long Covid (PA)

More than three-quarters of a million people in the UK with long Covid are likely to have first had the virus at least two years ago, new figures suggest.

Some 1.9 million people across the country are currently estimated to be suffering from long Covid, or 2.9% of the population.

This includes 762,000 who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 24 months previously.

The figure is up from 689,000 at the start of January and 514,000 in September 2022.

HEALTH LongCovid
(PA Graphics)

The latest estimates have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households across the UK in the four weeks to March 5.

They also show that 1.3 million people are likely to have long Covid for a least a year, up from 1.2 million in January.

The overall number of people with long Covid looks to be on a slight downwards trend, falling from 2.3 million in September to 2.0 million in January, before dipping again to 1.9 million by early March.

But a growing proportion of this total is made up of people who have had symptoms for a long period.

Some 41% of the current total first had symptoms at least two years ago, compared with 35% in January and 22% in September.

The prevalence of long Covid continues to vary among age groups, with an estimated 4.5% of 50-69 year-olds likely to have symptoms, compared with 4.2% of 35 to 49-year-olds, 2.6% of both 25-34 year-olds and people aged 70 and over, and 1.5% of 17-24 year-olds.

People working in social care reported the highest prevalence of long Covid among employment groups (5.3%), followed by health care employees (4.4%) and civil servants and local government staff (4.2%).

Levels were lower among occupations such as financial services (2.4%) and hospitality (2.5%).

Long Covid is likely to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.5 million people – 79% of those with self-reported long Covid – with 381,000 saying their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been “limited a lot”, the ONS said.

Fatigue is the most common symptom (experienced by 72% of those with long Covid), followed by difficulty concentrating (51%), muscle ache (49%) and shortness of breath (48%).

There is no standard measure for long Covid, with the ONS using a definition based on symptoms that have persisted for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection, where the symptoms could not be explained by something else.

